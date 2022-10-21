Family chains woman for 36 years

For 36 years, Ms Sapna Jain was shackled in a dark, dingy room in Uttar Pradesh by her father, who believed that she was mentally ill.

Water was thrown at her for her to wash up and food was slid to her from under the door.

Ms Sapna, now 53, was finally released on Oct 9 after Ms Anjula Mahaur, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of the Legislative Assembly, heard of her plight from members of local NGO Sewa Bharti.

Ms Sapna's father Girish Chand had died a few days earlier and women from Sewa Bharti had gone to the family home to offer condolences.

It was then that the NGO learnt about Ms Sapna's condition.

Sewa Bharti senior member Nirmala Singh said: "We found her in a very bad condition. She was wearing filthy clothes with dirt all over. NGO members bathed her and got her some clean clothes."

Ms Anjula spoke to Ms Sapna's family and got her moved to a mental health facility in Agra.

"Sapna was imprisoned when she was a young girl," said Ms Anjula.

"She was chained inside a dingy room for most of her life and had not seen the outside world after the age of 17. I knew something needed to be done when I heard about this."

During her captivity, Ms Sapna was bereft of fresh air and sunlight, reported The Times Of India.

Neighbours said they knew about Ms Sapna's condition but were told by her family members to stay out of it.

Family members told reporters that they chained Ms Sapna to stop her from going out.

Her brother Deepak said family members had taken her to several doctors in Agra at the onset of her illness but when nothing helped, the family decided to keep her at home.

"She used to hurt herself, that is why we kept her in chains. We unchained her only for daily activities with assistance from other family member," he said.

After examining Ms Sapna, Dr Gyanendra Singh from the mental health facility in Agra said: "We are conducting medical tests on her. We are hopeful she will recover soon, maybe within a few weeks."

Indo-Asian News Service