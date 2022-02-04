Famous snake catcher fights for life after cobra bites him

4 Feb 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 4 Feb 2022 07:40

Famous snake catcher Vava Suresh is in critical condition in a Kerala hospital after a cobra (right) he rescued bit him on Monday.

The 48-year-old, who has survived more than 300 venomous snake bites, went to a house in Kurichy, near Kottayam, to catch the cobra.

As more than 100 people watched, he caught it with expert precision.

But, as he was placing the snake in a sack, it reared its head and bit him on the thigh.

He was initially taken to a private hospital in Kottayam where he suffered a heart attack. Subsequently, he was taken to the Kottayam Medical College, where he is undergoing treatment.

Mr Suresh was in the news in 2020 when he was a prosecution witness in the cold-blooded murder of a woman in Kollam district by her husband who inflicted snake bites on her. The man reportedly bought the snake from Mr Suresh.

 
 
