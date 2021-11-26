Fan from India lands in Manchester to watch Messi play

A fan from India held up a message for Paris Saint-Germain's star player Lionel (Leo) Messi ahead of their Champions League Group A football match with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday.

He certainly had flown 6,795km to watch the Argentinian maestro in action, probably picking up a City scarf outside the stadium.

It is not known what his reaction was after the match, as Messi was largely ineffective during the 90 minutes.

Gabriel Jesus scored a 76th-minute winner to give City a 2-1 win and a place in the knockout stages as Group A winners.

Perhaps it would have been some consolation for the Indian that PSG also advanced to the last 16 by finishing second in Group A.