Farmer becomes millionaire

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh in India has become a millionaire after finding a 14.98 carat diamond which has fetched Rs60.60 lakh ($108,000) at an auction.

Mr Lakhan Yadav found the diamond in a small patch of land in Panna district's Krishna Kalyanpur area which he had taken on lease last month for Rs200 ($3.60), reported the Times of India.

"I am happy. This is God's gift. I will use the money from the proceeds for the education of my children," said the 45-year-old, who often likes to wear a cowboy hat and a shawl casually flung across his shoulders.

Panna, located in the backward region of Bundelkhand, is famous for its diamond mines.

Mr Yadav told the Times of India that he will never forget the moment he scooped a handful of earth, stones and pebbles and found one that looked different.

It shone when he rubbed the dust off. With his heart hammering, he took it to the district diamond officer, who confirmed that it was indeed a diamond.

"It has changed my life," said the marginal farmer, who was among the villagers previously evicted from the Panna National Park.

With the compensation that he got from the government then, he had leased the land for farming. He also bought two buffaloes.

With the money he received from the diamond auction, Mr Yadav has treated himself to a motorcycle which has replaced his bicycle.

"I bought the motorcycle because my nephews insisted," he said. "I was happy with my bicycle.

"I don't want to buy anything big. I am not an educated person and I will put the money in fixed deposit so that my four kids get a good education."

Mr Yadav also plans to go right back to digging his patch.

"I hope to get another diamond. I'll work on it for a few months and probably get the lease renewed," he said.

Four other men from Panna also became rich overnight after they dug out a diamond each over a span of 10 days last month, reported the Press Trust of India.

These diamonds and a few others worth over Rs1.65 crore were auctioned in Panna in a three-day event that ended last Saturday.