Farming and food supply chains badly affected

Farmer Prabhakar Bhosale feeding lettuce to his buffalo at Bhuinj village in Satara. PHOTO: REUTERS

In the fertile Satara district in western India, farmers are putting their cattle on an unorthodox diet: Some feed iceberg lettuce to buffaloes while others feed strawberries to cows.

It's not a treat. They can either feed their crops to animals or let them spoil.

And other farmers are doing just that - dumping truckloads of fresh grapes to rot on compost heaps.

The farmers cannot get their produce to consumers because of the nationwide lockdown that aims to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In India, restrictions on people's movement are wreaking havoc on farming and food supply chains and raising concern there will be more widespread shortages and price spikes to come.

Millions of labourers cannot get to the fields for harvesting and planting. There are too few truckers to keep goods moving. Air freight capacity for fresh produce has plummeted as planes are grounded.

Farmer Anil Salunkhe is feeding his strawberries to cows because the local tourists that usually eat them are gone, as are the fruit vendors who once worked the streets of the nearby metropolis of Mumbai.

"Nobody was willing to buy strawberries due to the lockdown," said Mr Salunkhe as he fed strawberries to a cow in Darewadi village in Satara district.

He can't even give his strawberries away: With stay-home orders in place, few villagers ventured out from their homes when he offered them the berries for free.

In nearby Bhuinj village, Prabhakar Bhosale feeds lettuce to buffaloes and lets villagers take more for their own cattle. The hotels and restaurants that normally buy lettuce are closed.

The potential impact of planting and harvest disruptions is most acute in poorer countries with big populations (such as India), said Mr Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

India - the world's second-most populous country where a majority of the population is involved in agriculture - is among the nations most vulnerable to the disruptions.

Without jobs, many of its 120 million migrant labourers are struggling to get home and have no money for rent, food or transport.

The country's northern grain bowl relies on labour from eastern parts of the country, but workers have left the farms because of the lockdown.

"Who is going to fill the grain bags and take the produce to the market and transport them to mills?" asked Mr Jadish Lal, a merchant in Punjab's Khanna grain market, the country's largest.

Reuters