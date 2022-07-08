Father and daughter fly fighter jets in same formation

A father-daughter duo recently created Indian Air Force (IAF) history by flying in the same fighter formation.

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, who is a seasoned fighter pilot, and his daughter Ananya Sharma, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot last December, flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 Advanced Jet Trainers that took off from the Air Force Station in Bidar, Karnataka.

The IAF on Tuesday said this was the first time in history a father and daughter flew in the same formation in a mission.

"They were comrades who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would," it added.

The combat exclusion policy for women in the Indian armed forces was shattered when the IAF inducted three of them as fighter pilots in 2016.

Since then, 15 women have been commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF.