Fearing Covid, couple commit suicide

Fearing that they could get infected by Covid-19 and Black Fungus, a married couple ended their lives in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mr Ramesh Kumar Suvarna, 40, and his wife Guna, 35, had developed Covid symptoms.

Ramesh then called the city Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and informed him about their decision to commit suicide. "Immediately a police team was sent," said Mr Kumar. "But by the time the police reached their apartment, the couple were dead. We could not save them."

The couple, who married in 2000, left a note and Rs1 lakh ($1,831) in cash for their funeral expenses. They did not have children.

"As we see people losing eyes and other organs of the body because of Black Fungus infection followed by Covid-19, I fear that the same thing might happen to me also as I am getting symptoms and could sense changes in my body," said Ms Guna in the final note.

"My husband is also showing symptoms of Covid from the last three days and in this situation we have come to a decision that we don't want to live any further.

"My father, mother and brother got infected with Covid and they recovered. My mother suffered a lot and I don't want to give them any difficulty in carrying out our funeral."

Karanataka Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said it's tragic that a couple ended their lives fearing Covid infection. "More than 28 lakh people (in the state) have recovered from the disease," he said. "The couple suffered from a lack of information.

"I urge people to get tested if they are detected with Covid symptoms. Free testing and treatment are available.

"No one should panic."

