Fears over local Covid-19 variants grow

A woman receiving a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal. PHOTO: EPA

Genome detectives in India are in a scramble to identify if local variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, are behind the recent spike in infections in the country.

Covid-19 caseloads have fallen sharply across India in recent weeks. But a clutch of states have reported an increase in infections - which has led to fears that new variants of the virus might be the reason.

The central health ministry has found 242 cases of the three foreign variants (United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil) - mostly the UK one - in the population. But scientists say they are unlikely to be linked to the spike in infections, which are being largely attributed to people dropping their guard following the steep decline in cases.

But genome scientists are also investigating two variants found in Maharashtra and Telangana which have seen a surge in infection rates, reported the BBC. "We are collecting more samples from the field to investigate whether the two variants have any link with the surge," said Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of India's National Centre for Disease Control. "We cannot be complacent."

In January, a group of genome scientists expressed concern in a paper that India "has so far not been sequencing" to full capacity, having deposited only about 6,400 genomes of the over 10.4 million recorded cases (0.06 per cent).

Now a newly formed consortium of 10 genomic labs has been tasked to step up sequencing and report the results promptly.

India was the fifth country in the world to sequence the Sars-CoV-2 virus genome, isolated from its first recorded cases in Kerala in January last year. Since then the country has recorded more than 11 million cases - just behind the United States - and more than 150,000 deaths from the disease.

"We need to constantly monitor and make sure none of the variants of concern are spreading in the population," said Dr Shahid Jameel, a leading virologist. "The fact that it is not happening now doesn't mean it will not happen in the future.

"And we have to make sure that we get the evidence early enough."

India has budgeted US$14 million to boost sequencing efforts. In the last 10 months, it has sequenced more than 6,000 Covid-19 samples from 22 states to find out more about how the virus is changing in the population.

The overwhelming majority contained a single variant of the virus which was probably brought by travellers from Europe.

Prof Ravindra Kumar Gupta, a Cambridge-based virologist, said "sequencing is highly desirable to understand what is going on" with Covid-19 in India. But he added that India would be better off vaccinating more people than diverting resources to ramp up sequencing.

"Sequencing by itself doesn't save many lives or change policy," he said.

According to India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the "endgame of the pandemic" in the country is near. The Central government wants to ensure that and so has intensified the hunt for local variants.

"India is in a good position. Cases and deaths are low, hospitals are not overwhelmed, vaccination is picking up speed," said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. "The only thing that can disrupt this is a dangerous new variant, which could even be homegrown."

Indo-Asian News Service, AFP

