Festival to celebrate brother-sister bond

12 Aug 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 12 Aug 2022 08:49

A school girl tying a rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of a Border Security Force soldier during a ceremony to mark Raksha Bandhan at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, some 35km from Amritsar, on Wednesday.

The festival, which showcases the beautiful bond between a brother and a sister, is celebrated across India. It falls on Aug 11 and 12 this year.

On Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a rakhi or amulet around her brother's wrist and prays for his longevity. The brother in turn vows to protect his sisters for the rest of their lives (raksha).

 
 
