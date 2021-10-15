Fewer outdoor Ramleela celebrations in New Delhi

An artist dressed as Lord Rama rehearses backstage before performing in the traditional annual play called Ramleela in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Fewer enactments of the Hindu epic Ramayana are being staged this year in the national capital because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

In the pre-pandemic years, Delhi usually hosted about 100 Ramleelas of varying scales of grandeur, with the most prominent one being the Luv-Kush Ramleela on the grounds outside the iconic Red Fort.

The state disaster management authority has not allowed visitors at the venue this year, following which several organisers have gone for live-streaming of the Ramleela.