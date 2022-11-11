Fifa tweets photo of football star cut-outs in Kozhikode river

11 Nov 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 11 Nov 2022 08:55

Surprised by the overwhelming response in Kerala to the World Cup in Qatar, football's world governing body Fifa on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of cut-outs of players in the Kurungattu Kadavu river in Kozhikode district.

"Fifa World cup fever has hit Kerala, giant cut-outs of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament," Fifa tweeted.

Mr A.K. Ahmed, member of a Messi fan club in Kozhikode, said: "All this started with a cut-out of Messi and we are thrilled that the news has gone worldwide.

"Fifa mentioning us on its social media platforms is indeed an honour. We raised these cut-outs purely out of our love for the sport and the legendary players who always put up a great show."

The Fifa World Cup will kick off on Nov 21.

 
 
