Fifa tweets photo of football star cut-outs in Kozhikode river

Surprised by the overwhelming response in Kerala to the World Cup in Qatar, football's world governing body Fifa on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of cut-outs of players in the Kurungattu Kadavu river in Kozhikode district.

"Fifa World cup fever has hit Kerala, giant cut-outs of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament," Fifa tweeted.

Mr A.K. Ahmed, member of a Messi fan club in Kozhikode, said: "All this started with a cut-out of Messi and we are thrilled that the news has gone worldwide.

"Fifa mentioning us on its social media platforms is indeed an honour. We raised these cut-outs purely out of our love for the sport and the legendary players who always put up a great show."

The Fifa World Cup will kick off on Nov 21.