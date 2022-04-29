Fire risk warning as India swelters under extreme heat

India is getting too hot too early, raising the risk of fires, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Wednesday, as a heatwave gripped much of the country and the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi burnt (right).

In the capital, temperatures have soared past 40 deg C for several days and are forecast to linger around 44 deg C until Sunday, with peak summer heat still to come before cooling monsoon rains arrive in June.

"We are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places - in jungles, important buildings and in hospitals - in the past few days," Mr Modi said. He asked state governnments to conduct fire-safety audits for hospitals.