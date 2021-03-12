First holy bath on Shivratri

Hindu devotees taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river on Wednesday.

They plunged into the cold waters on the eve of Shahi Snan (grand bath) to mark the Maha Shivratri festival.

Special arrangements have been made in Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, as millions of people from all over India are expected to bathe in the Ganga on Shivratri (Thursday night).

The Mahakumbh at Haridwar, which started on Jan 14 and will end on April 27, is happening after 12 years. During the Kumbh Mela, people gather to take a holy dip in the river, especially on the auspicious bathing days.

The Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage, one of the largest mass gatherings at one place in the world.

It is celebrated four times over 12 years and spans four river-bank pilgrimage sites - Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.