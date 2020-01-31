Four airlines ban comic for heckling TV anchor

Four Indian airlines have banned a stand-up comic over a midair confrontation with a star political television presenter that has become an Internet sensation.

Mr Kunal Kamra was banned for six months by IndiGo - the airline carrying him during the incident - while Air India, GoAir and Spice Jet barred the outspoken comic "until further notice".

Mr Kamra said that when he saw Mr Arnab Goswami on the Mumbai-Lucknow flight, he "politely asked" to have a conversation but the presenter "pretended to be on a phone call".

In a video that Mr Kamra posted on social media on Tuesday, he is seen posing questions and then asks whether Mr Goswami is "a coward or a nationalist" - a phrase often used by Mr Goswami on his shows.

Mr Goswami is shown wearing sunglasses with earphones plugged in, ignoring Mr Kamra.

The comedian ends the showdown by referring to Mr Rohith Vemula, a low-caste Dalit scholar whose 2016 suicide sparked protests across India.

In the video, Mr Kamra accuses Mr Goswami of harassing Mr Vemula's mother. "I did it for my hero... I did it for Rohith," Mr Kamra wrote.

Mr Kamra is an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) regularly criticises him and Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri went on Twitter to call for airlines to impose restrictions on Mr Kamra. The bans followed soon after.

Mr Kamra said on Twitter that he saw Mr Goswami again on his return flight on Thursday morning. He did not say which carrier he took but added that Mr Goswami again declined an "honest discussion".

Mr Kamra said he did not regret the rant and apologised "to every passenger except one". He denied being disruptive.

"At no point did I endanger the safety of any passenger on board, the only damage I caused was to the inflated ego of the 'journalist' Arnab Goswami," Mr Kamra said.

A BJP spokesman supported the flight ban on Mr Kamra.

"The action against Kunal Kamra is in accordance with the established policy and guidelines already in force," BJP spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told Al Jazeera.

The ban on Mr Kamra triggered a huge debate on social media, with the controversy quickly becoming one of the top trends on Twitter. Many called out the airlines for resorting to double standards. An old video of Republic TV (Mr Goswami's channel) has also gone viral. In it, its reporter can be seen heckling a politician from Bihar on board a flight, despite him repeatedly refusing to answer.

Many also asked why no action was taken against BJP parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur, who last month entered into an argument with flight attendants that delayed a flight.

Delhi-based activist Yogendra Yadav described the action against Mr Kamra "astonishing" and wondered at the government's quick response in support of Mr Goswami.

"Is Mr Goswami a state dignitary? Why this special treatment to him?" asked Mr Yadav. "Has the government followed similar norms in the past?"

Mr Goswami, the conservative founder of the Republic television channel, is a controversial figure in Indian media. He attacks opposition parties on his prime time show and has often advocated going to war with Pakistan over divided Kashmir.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service