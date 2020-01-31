Four Chinese nationals confined in Bengaluru

Indian authorities have placed several citizens under medical watch, screened thousands of passengers and issued travel and health advisories to pre-empt the spread of the coronavirus strain that has killed more than 170 people in neighbouring China.

No positive cases have been reported in India and suspected ones are being monitored, after the University of Southampton said India is one of 30 nations at "high risk".

People have been placed under observation in recent days in several states and Union territories, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department quarantined four Chinese nationals in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"Doctors are visiting the Chinese nationals every day, currently lodged in a hotel. They are under observation," the department's Communicable Diseases Wing joint director B.T. Prakash Kumar told IANS.

Doctors in the city are also observing two locals.

Three suspected cases of the coronavirus were reported from Delhi on Tuesday. The Indian citizens had returned from China and were admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with respiratory symptoms similar to those suffering from the deadly disease in Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the deadly virus in China.

"There are three patients under observation. The virus hasn't been confirmed yet but they are showing similar symptoms," a spokesperson for the hospital told Quartz.

As many as 806 people in Kerala have been placed under observation, including 10 in hospitals, the state's Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said on Wednesday.

She added that 19 people were admitted to different hospitals, of whom nine have been discharged.

"Sixteen samples were sent to the virology laboratory at Pune, of which 10 were confirmed negative. The results of the rest are awaited. Those who have returned from China have to be extremely careful and, if need be, they should get in touch with health authorities for which a general helpline has been set up," she said.

Indians have been advised against travelling to China. A government advisory cautioned against "non-essential" travel.

On Wednesday, China allowed India to airlift 250 citizens from Wuhan. Business Today reported that two flights will bring the Indians back and they will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

Indian airline IndiGo announced that it would be temporarily suspending its Delhi-Chengdu and Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 21 Indian airports are screening passengers for the new coronavirus.

As scientists race to find a vaccine for the deadly Wuhan virus, the Indian government said on Wednesday that ancient homeopathy and Ayurveda remedies could hold an answer.

The ministry that promotes the country's booming yoga, naturopathy and homeopathy sectors released an advisory listing herbal oils to be rubbed into the scalp to purportedly ease the symptoms.

It also suggested ingesting Arsenicum album-30, a homeopathic treatment.

"The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule in case coronavirus infections prevail," the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) said in a statement.

The ministry also issued general advice on maintaining personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

The advisory came as the Dalai Lama, in exile in Dharamsala in India, said on Facebook that followers concerned about the virus should chant a mantra that would be "helpful" in dealing with the situation.

