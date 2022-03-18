Fourth wave of Covid-19 in China raises alarm bells in India

The fresh outbreak of Covid-19 cases in China and Hong Kong has triggered concerns about a possible fourth wave hitting India sooner or later.

A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy.

Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of India's Covid-19 Working Group NTAGI, said Indians should not take the disease "for granted" because new variants can occur at all times.

Hardliners seek wider ban on hijab in class

Hardline right-wing groups are demanding restrictions on wearing the hijab in classrooms in more Indian states after a court upheld a ban on the traditional Muslim headscarf in Karnataka, worrying Muslim students who had protested against the ban.

The Karnataka High Court decision on Tuesday, backing the southern state's ban on the hijab last month, has also been welcomed by top federal ministers, who say students should avoid wearing religious clothing in class.

Errant Indian missile nearly led to Pakistan retaliatory strike

An accidental missile fired by India last week prompted Pakistan to prepare a retaliatory strike, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, showing how close the nuclear-armed neighbours came to blows over a potentially disastrous mistake.

Pakistan prepared to launch a similar missile to strike India but held back because an initial assessment indicated something was amiss. The Indian missile ended up damaging some residential property but there were no casualties.

Mann sworn in as 17th chief minister of Punjab

Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann at the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

China's foreign minister may visit India this month

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India at the end of this month, though the dates have not been confirmed, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

It will be the first visit by a senior Chinese leader to India after the two countries locked horns in a dragging military standoff in the Ladakh sector of their border in May 2020.

Court puts plans for Amaravati back on the table

A local court has ordered that the capital city of Andhra Pradesh should be built as originally planned in Amaravati.

It rejected the state government's plan for a "decentralised" capital with the executive, judicial and legislative centres in separate locations.

The court was hearing 60 petitions, largely from Amaravati farmers who had given their land to the government under a scheme where they would be paid with a developed plot in the new capital.

Paytm chief detained briefly for negligent driving

Police in New Delhi briefly detained Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the fintech firm Paytm, for allegedly ramming his car into the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Marie Jaiker.

Mr Sharma fled the scene soon after the incident.

But he was nabbed and a case was registered against him for "rashness and negligent driving".

Mumbai becomes first South Asian city to detail net-zero roadmap

Mumbai has announced detailed plans to root out carbon emissions by 2050, a target that puts it two decades ahead of the national goal and makes it the first city in South Asia to set such a timeline.

In the plan announced on Sunday, India's financial centre, home to South Asia's biggest corporations, has proposed exhaustive changes to the way it manages energy, water, air, waste, green spaces and transport for its 19 million residents.

Government to ensure steady coking coal cargoes

The Indian government will take steps to ensure a steady supply of coking coal for domestic steel companies, which are struggling with cargo disruptions and rocketing prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are discussing among ourselves and we will definitely chalk out some plan on how to deal with this situation," India's Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh told Reuters.

"We will do something to bring a sense of confidence among our (steel) producers that in this situation also we can find some solution. There are many options."

Tata appoints Chandrasekaran as Air India chairman

Tata Group appointed N. Chandrasekaran as chairman of its Air India airline on Monday, weeks after it acquired the former state-run carrier in a US$2.4 billion (S$3.3 billion) equity and debt deal.

Mr Chandrasekaran is the chairman of the Tata Group and several of its companies, including Tata Motors.

Tata, which regained control of Air India in January after nearly 70 years, is also on the lookout for a new CEO to steer the airline, after its first choice, Turkey's Ilker Ayci, refused to take the post due to opposition in India over his political links in Turkey.

Mother Teresa's former secretary to lead saint's Indian order

Mother Teresa's former secretary has been named the new head of the Indian charity founded by the Catholic saint, months after the organisation's funding came under government scrutiny.

Sister Joseph Michael is the third person to helm the Missionaries of Charity since the 1997 death of the revered nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor in Kolkata.

Members of the religious order from 110 countries gathered in the megacity to elect their new leader during a weekend prayer retreat.

Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday and he bled to death on the way to a nearby community health centre in Rampur city's Suar area.

Saurabh was the nephew of Mr Chanchal Singh, the head of Zamirganj village.

The boy's family said he had gone to fetch vegetables from their farmland and was attacked by the dogs on his way back.