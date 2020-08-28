Free scooters to keep girls in school

Students in Guwahati, the capital of Assam, pose before scooters that will be given to them free.

Assam is trying a new way to keep girls in classes - rewarding 22,000 of the state's top performers with a free scooter for passing the final school examinations.

The north-eastern state's government hopes its giveaway will encourage more girls to go to college as the hazards of public transport are often cited as a hindrance to further education.

"This will help many girl students to have hassle-free transportation to their respective colleges," Assam's Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that the free scooters would go to any girl who scored over 60 per cent in the end-of-school exams, with delivery of the prizes due by mid-October.

"We also see it as an attempt to empower the girls and make them independent," he said.

Long distances and a lack of safe transport are among the top reasons that prompt girls to miss class and drop out, according to a report by charity Child Rights and You (CRY).

The number of out-of-school girls across India aged between 11 and 14 fell below 5 per cent in 2018 compared with about 10 per cent a decade ago, according to a survey by education non-profit organisation Pratham.

CRY said its 2019 survey showed that roughly one in every three girls who drop out of school quit at age 10, a full six to eight years short of the usual school-leaving age.

Sexual danger may be partly to blame, with reports of assault in crowded buses, gropings in taxis and rapes after dark now routine. Delhi alone logs an average 40 crimes against women a day.

Seeking to allay women's fears, central and state governments have rolled out an array of welfare programmes and incentives to keep girls in school, including providing them with free bicycles.

But the CRY study found many rewards never reached the girls and said the schemes were poorly advertised or implemented. Other reward schemes revolve around honour.

In Mumbai, non-profit Door Step School has renamed some of the narrow, winding alleys of the city slums after children who hit milestones - from a dropout rejoining class to a child who convinced her parents to send her to school.

"Our reach within the community improved wherever we put up the boards as more parents were encouraged to send their children (to learn)," said Ms Bina Lashkari, co-founder of the charity.

The Assam scooter scheme had a mixed reception after it was unveiled last week. In western Nalbari district, Ms Gitashree Das was ecstatic at the idea of ending her hour-long commute to college on a shared autorickshaw and cramped bus.

"With the (scooter), I can commute in about 20 minutes," she said.

Yet for others, the perils of poor infrastructure persist.

"I would request you to give a broadband connection... being technologically sound is the foremost requirement now," said Ms Sweety Basak on Twitter.

Thomson Reuters Foundation