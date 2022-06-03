Freedom fighter Anjalai Ponnusamy dies

Malaysian Anjalai Ponnusamy (right), who fought for India's independence from colonial Britain, died on Wednesday aged 102.

"Anjalai drew her last breath at 5.59pm with her daughter Banumathi by her side," Kuala Lumpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre director Ramya Hiriyannaiah told Free Malaysia Today.

Ms Ramya said the freedom fighter died at a hospital in Sentul, following a heart attack.

Her passing also drew the attention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted: "Anguished by the passing away of the distinguished Indian National Army veteran from Malaysia Anjalai Ponnusamy Ji.

"We will always remember her courage and inspiring role in India's freedom movement. Condolences to her family and friends."

Madam Anjalai was once a soldier who served under the command of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, a prominent figure in the struggle for India's independence.

Netaji, a contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi, founded the Indian National Army (INA) in 1943 with the support of the Japanese during World War II to fight the British.

Her father was an anti-malaria supervisor working for the local health department, but like most Indian children of the time, Madam Anjalai was unable to complete her education.

She was 21 years old when the Japanese invaded Malaya and it was then that she saw the most unusual sights: Indian women marching in uniform. The women belonged to the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, the women's regiment of the INA.

Inspired by the sight, Madam Anjalai decided to leave everything behind and join their ranks, in the hopes of discarding the yoke of British colonialism from the Indian people.

She was first sent to Singapore for basic military training and then deployment to Burma (now Myanmar).

After the war ended with the Japanese defeat, the INA was disbanded and she returned home to continue her life in Malaysia.

During her lifetime, she had the privilege of seeing both Malaya and India gain independence from the British.

"Anjalai Ponnusamy was the epitome of Nari Shakti, or feminine power. She will be an inspiration for generations to come, putting (the) nation first. She is patriotism personified," said Ms Ramya.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also heaped praise on the freedom fighter.

"Though she was not born and raised in India, Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal joined the INA and fought for India's independence amid several challenges," he said.

"Her sacrifice, a best role model for women with valour, determination and courage, will find an undiminished place in the history of India's struggle for freedom."