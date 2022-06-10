Gujurati woman marries herself despite backlash

Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu, who created a row by announcing her plan to marry herself in the first-ever sologamy case in India, got married in a private ceremony at her residence on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old decided to advance the much-publicised June 11 date to steer clear of controversy. No priest was present to solemnise the wedding, reported The Times Of India.

Earlier, Ms Kshama had said that she would get married at a temple following all the Hindu rituals, but she faced resistance from local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunita Shukla, who said she would not allow the wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion.

The priest who had earlier agreed to get Ms Kshama married to herself also backed out.

The priest, Devendra Pandit, told The Print he initially agreed to marry her off as he thought it was going to be a “kumbh wedding”, where one marries a mudpot or other inanimate objects to get rid of “manglik dosh” (Mars defect).

But upon learning that Ms Kshama was going to marry herself, he refused to preside over the ceremony.

“Hinduism has no space for such ceremonies,” he said.

The Times Of India reported that Ms Kshama got her mehendi and haldi ceremonies done on Wednesday, and instead of the name of a partner as with the general ritual, she dedicated her wedding to herself, writing: “Just a girl who cared enough to try.”

“I am very happy to be finally a married woman,” the bride gushed later, radiant in her red bridal finery and glowing from happiness and perhaps relief.

In the 40-minute wedding ceremony that took place at her rented flat in the Gotri area of Vadodara, Ms Kshama’s friends showered her with flowers while promising to support her all through her life.

Apart from the two major missing elements – a groom and a priest – the ceremony had another major advantage for the new bride: “I won’t have to leave my home after the wedding,” she said.

“It had to be a hush-hush affair, only 10 of my friends and colleagues attended.”

Ms Kshama was on tenterhooks as some neighbours had objected to the constant flow of visitors to her flat.

“I felt that someone may try to create controversy on the day of the wedding and didn’t want to spoil my special day,” she said.

“So I moved it forward to Wednesday.”

Her friend Yesha Choksi, who attended the wedding, said: “I really admire her for the bold and unique move.

“Despite a lot of pressure, Kshama married herself and I think she has set an example for more who aren’t averse to getting married, but does not want to be another’s wife.”

The post-wedding celebration for Ms Kshama, who works in a private firm, included grooving to the beats of the popular song London Thumkda and the quintessential garba (a Gujarati dance).

Earlier, Ms Kshama’s assertion of “self-love” earned equal measures of praise and criticism.

But the temple for the wedding venue was no longer available, local leaders condemned her decision, haters dug up her past to defame her and neighbours demanded that she vacate her flat right away.

Despite the backlash, Ms Kshama was determined to marry herself. In fact, she is now seeking legal sanctity for self-marriage.

“Once I marry myself, I will also try to register my marriage like any other couple,” she told The Times Of India.

“Yes, self-marriage doesn’t have legal sanctity in our country but it is also not illegal. When two people can get their wedding registered, why can’t I do the same?

“I am marrying myself by following all the traditional rituals like any other couple.

“I also want to register to get the feeling of being a legally-married woman. If necessary, I will consult a lawyer.”

Though she is silent about her family’s reaction, Ms Kshama’s college friend Gargi Tablawala described her as having an “eccentric narcissistic personality”.

“I have known her since the first year of college. She’s a very hatke (different) person. Does things on her own, and is kind of a narcissist,” said Ms Gargi.

“I think her idea of self-wedding is awesome.”

Ms Kshama, however, was unprepared for the nationwide stir her nuptials have caused.

“I thought of sharing the news in Vadodara, but the kind of national and international attention I’ve been receiving is intimidating,” she told The Print.

But Ms Kshama knows exactly what she wants.

She started working when she was 17 and has been self-sufficient since then. She was born in Ahmedabad, grew up in Daman and graduated from a college in Vadodara, where she now works.

She sees the act of self-marriage as empowering for women stuck or coming out of toxic or abusive relationships.

“In marriages, women are often subjected to domestic abuse and marital rape,” she said.

“So many divorced women have written to me, saying they wish they were aware of the concept, then they wouldn’t have got married in the first place.”

Ms Kshama, who is bisexual and identifies as bi-gender, is no stranger to heartbreak. She has been in two serious relationships – one with a man and another with a woman, with whom she broke up in March.

“People often leave me, saying I’m too much for them,” she said.

“I have a lot of love to give. That can be overwhelming.”

Indo-Asian News Service