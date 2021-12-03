Frontline Covid workers demand better pay

Asha workers protesting outside the residence of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O.P. Soni in Amritsar on Nov 22. PHOTO: AFP

More than a million frontline healthcare workers in India are threatening to go on a strike against what they call chronic official apathy towards their complaints about poor pay and dismal working conditions.

Called Accredited Social Health Activists, or Asha, the Hindi word for hope, these women are teaming up with trade unions to launch a national strike this month, reported Bloomberg.

For months, these women, dressed in pink, have gone door to door persuading people to get Covid-19 vaccines in some of India's remotest corners, hinterlands and crowded urban slums, often risking their own personal safety. And all they are being paid for their work is about US$40 a month.

Nine Asha workers whom Bloomberg interviewed across India said that authorities who earlier assured them better wages, personal protective equipment and safe working conditions haven't kept those promises despite a two-day stoppage last year.

Some of them also said that they haven't been paid for months.

The All India Trade Union Congress is planning protests in New Delhi in support of the women when the nation's parliament is in session through Dec 23, said General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur.

Ms A.R. Sindhu, national secretary for the Communist-linked Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said: "We are talking to other trade unions and are planning a national strike in December for all scheme workers."

The threat of a walkout by the workers comes at a critical time when India is still struggling with its vaccination targets.

Only 32 per cent of India's 1.4 billion people had received two shots, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an ambitious goal of getting all adults fully inoculated by the end of the year.

A strike could also deal a blow as the Omicron Covid-19 variant poses a new risk to recovery efforts.

Asha workers are crucial to Mr Modi's door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched last month. They have detailed knowledge of the neighbourhoods and are far more likely to persuade residents to get the shots. They also act as a bridge between health authorities and local communities.