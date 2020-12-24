Furore over hockey star's wedding

Little did India's national hockey team captain Manpreet Singh know that he would be dragged into a controversy when he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend from Malaysia, Illi Najwa Saddique, on Dec 16 at his native village in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Mr Manpreet, 28, and Ms Illi, 27, were engaged as early as 2014, two years after their first meeting at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia where she was a spectator.

They decided to make their relationship permanent through a Sikh-style wedding ceremony which was attended by their family members and friends, reported India Today.

Videos from the event showed Mr Manpreet in a Punjabi wedding suit, while Ms Illi was wearing a Punjabi bridal costume.

Controversy arose when photos from the wedding began to circulate on social media in Malaysia, reported The Star Online. Many netizens began to ask questions about the woman's religious status because the ceremony was not done in accordance with Muslim customs.

There were also questions on how she was allowed to travel to India during the Movement Control Order Covid-19 border restrictions.

Ms Illi is the niece of Malaysia's National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique, a United Malays National Organisation lawmaker for the Kota Tinggi constituency in Johor.

As the controversy erupted, the Malaysian government asked Ms Illi to come forward and explain her religious status.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the government was very sensitive about the matter and the woman would be summoned as soon as she returned home. "We understand that she is from Johor," he said.

"According to preliminary information we obtained, she is still a Muslim and so far the government has not received an application from her to marry abroad.

"In fact, from what I have read on social media sites, it was also said that the woman is still a Muslim and the man is said to have converted to Islam at the end of last year.

"But we will wait for confirmation when she returns."

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar suggested restraint. In a statement released on Monday, he said: "I would like to advise all parties not to draw any conclusions or act prematurely in dealing with this issue. The woman is undergoing trial by media even though she has not yet declared that she wants to leave Islam.

"If we are in a hurry in our actions to punish her, then we will build a huge barrier for her to return to our country and widen the gap between her family in Malaysia and her life in India."

The sultan added that he has ordered the Johor Islamic Religious Department to check on the woman's religious status through her family members and the Malaysian high commission in India.

He explained that as she comes from Johor, and in his role as the head of Islam in the state, he wants to ensure that the lives of Johor residents are protected by the provisions of the law where Islam is the "the pillar of our state life".

In his statement, the Johor ruler also advised "the woman" to ensure that the decision she makes is approved by her parents and does not "violate the norms set by Islam".

"I am confident that the Johor Islamic Religious Department and the Johor Mufti Department will provide all necessary assistance to the woman to maintain her faith within the scope of Islamic law," he said.

Malaysian media reported on Monday that the federal government is still waiting for a complete report from the Johor Islamic Religious Department.

Local media also reported a statement, purportedly written by Ms Illi and released by Madam Halimah's aide, in which Ms Illi maintained that she has never changed her religion and remains a Muslim.

According to Harian Metro, she also apologised for her "ignorance" and explained that she and Mr Manpreet got married through an Islamic nikah ceremony on Dec 16 last year and she has not changed her name to Navpreet Kaur.

Mr Manpreet said his wife, who had been working at a university in Malaysia, would be staying with him in Punjab.

"If we are in a hurry in our actions to punish her, then we will build a huge barrier for her to return to our country and widen the gap between her family in Malaysia and her life in India."

- Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar