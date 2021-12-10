General's death big loss for Indian armed forces

(Left) Villagers carry the body of a person involved in the helicopter crash; General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika. PHOTOS: AFP

India's defence chief, General Bipin Rawat, was the man operating at the heart of the most significant reorganisation of his country's armed forces since independence when he died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

India's army, navy and air force have long operated independent of each other and Gen Rawat's brief since 2019, when he was named its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was to reorganise them into a single, modern force with United States-style joint theatre commands.

"He was instrumental in creating the foundation of a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations," the Indian army said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Gen Rawat was to give a lecture at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. But the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter he was travelling in from Sulur air force base in Coimbatore crashed en route, killing him, his wife Madhulika and 11 of the other 12 people on board.

The chopper was already making its descent when it came down around 10 kilometres from the nearest main road, forcing emergency workers to trek to the accident site.

A witness said he saw people falling from the helicopter before the crash and one person crawled out from the wreckage.

The sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh working at the DSSC, is being treated for his injuries at the military hospital in Wellington.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an investigation into the accident, which happened in foggy weather.

A staunch patriot who was handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the top armed forces job superseding another officer who many felt was better qualified, Gen Rawat, 63, had a reputation as a plain-speaking man who took an assertive approach to his task and was not averse to ruffling feathers.

In July, he called the air force a "support arm" for ground forces, triggering a public airing of differences with the chief of the air force.

Last month, he set off a war of words with China after describing the country as the biggest threat to India.

Beijing said Gen Rawat's comments were dangerous and undermined strategic guidelines set by the two countries' leaders.

The two countries have been locked in a faceoff on their disputed border in the western Himalayas for more than a year and Brahma Chellaney, a specialist on India-China ties, said that, for India, Gen Rawat's death "couldn't have come at a worse time".

"As India's first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the army. India will never forget his exceptional service," said Mr Modi.

The general not only shared a close working relationship with the Prime Minister but also a good relationship with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The two cooperated successfully on operations such as air force and special forces strikes into Pakistan.

When Gen Rawat was the chief of the 1.3 million-strong Indian army from 2017 to 2019, he famously said that citizens should fear their own country's forces.

"Adversaries must be afraid of you and at the same time your people must be afraid of you," he said in 2017.

"We are a friendly army, but when we are called to restore law and order, people have to be afraid of us."

Over four decades of service, he commanded forces in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

In 2015, he was in charge of an operation in Myanmar against separatists, India's first publicly acknowledged strike against an insurgent group on foreign territory.

He survived a helicopter crash in Nagaland the same year with minor injuries when his aircraft came down nose-first within seconds of take-off.

His frontline actions on turbulent frontiers and unrelenting support for his troops, whatever their actions, made him hugely popular among Indian soldiers.

Many predicted Gen Rawat could have successfully run for public office after retirement.

