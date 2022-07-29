Ghazal festival to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas rehearsing for the Khazana Festival of Ghazals, along with playback singer Runa Rizvi (left) and classical music singer Rahul Deshpande on Wednesday.

The annual Khazana Festival of Ghazals, founded by Udhas, will honour music legend Lata Mangeshkar this year. The music event will take place at a hotel in Mumbai today and tomorrow after a two-year hiatus.

The organisers said Lata, who died in February, helped popularise ghazal through cinema.

Formed 20 years ago, the festival aims at giving a platform to budding ghazal artists to showcase their talent.

Proceeds from the concert go towards the treatment of thalassemic children and cancer patients.