Girl with 'Madhu's fifth child' name denied school admission

A girl who was apparently denied admission to a government school in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, because her name was wrongly written on her Aadhaar card, was finally admitted to the same school on Monday after the chief minister's office intervened.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number used as proof of residence in India.

The girl's name on her Aadhaar card was Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha (Madhu's fifth child).

"I went to a government school to enrol my daughter Aarti and the teacher made fun of the name on my daughter's Aadhaar card," said the girl's mother Madhu Devi.

"It read that she's my fifth child and the teacher did not admit her."

After the news went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) took up the case.

"When this matter reached the chief minister, he instructed the Basic Education Department to get the girl admitted to the school immediately," said the CMO in a press release.

"Following this, Aarti was admitted to the school. The school administration registered the name mentioned by the guardian and the error in the Aadhaar card was also rectified.

"Aarti has been admitted to Class 1 in the school."

Block Education Officer Ashok Pathak said the girl was admitted to the school on Monday after the correction was made.

He explained that the issue cropped up last Saturday when Mrs Madhu and her husband Dinesh, residents of Raipur village in Bilsi Tehsil, reached the school to get their daughter admitted.

A teacher denied admission and asked Mr Dinesh to get the Aadhaar card corrected.

District magistrate Deepa Ranjan said: "Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake happened because of gross negligence.

"We will alert bank and post office officials, and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence."

Mr Prashant Kumar Singh, deputy director-general of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), told The Times of India that writing a temporary name using the biometric details of either parent is a common procedure when an Aadhaar card is made for a newborn.

"The name has to be changed later when the child is named, which was not done in this case," he said.

"Such Aadhaar cards are made to ensure that the baby is not deprived of any services such as vaccination due to the lack of an ID."

UIDAI has sought action against the teacher who denied the child admission.

Indo-Asian News Service