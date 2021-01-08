Girl who studied in cowshed to become judge

In a remarkable story of grit and determination, a girl who studied in a cowshed is set to become a judge after passing the Rajasthan Judicial Service Examination (RJSE).

Ms Sonal Sharma, a 26-year-old from Udaipur, will be posted as a first-class magistrate in a sessions court in Rajasthan after a year's training.

She is the second among the four children of milkman Khyali Lal Sharma and had to study on a table made of empty oil cans placed at the corner of the family's cowshed.

Since the age of 10, she has been waking up at 4am to help her father milk the cows, clean the cowshed, collect dung and distribute milk in the Pratap Nagar neighbourhood.

She also found time to cycle to school or college and the Mohanlal Sukhadia University library to take notes because she could not afford books or tuition classes.

Even while preparing for her judiciary exams, she helped her father at his dairy.

On Dec 23 last year, Ms Sonal received the best gift of her life: A notification about her selection in the Rajasthan Judicial Services.

"I always wanted to be a judge as I consider delivering justice a rewarding job," she said. "Since childhood I have seen poverty and am aware of the challenges poor people face.

"Hence I am confident that I will be able to do my job with honesty."

Coming from a humble background, Ms Sonal has faced numerous financial challenges.

However, she prepared for the judicial exam on her own and studied for up to 12 hours daily.

She would look for relevant books in the university library to save herself from the "unnecessary expenses of buying books".

"I never went into any social media site as I was focused on attaining my goal," she said.

"During my school and college days, most of the time my chappals would be smeared with cow dung. Initially, I felt ashamed to tell my classmates that I was from a milkman's family. But now, I feel proud of my parents."

Ms Sonal took the RJSE in 2018 and the results were declared in November 2019. But she missed the general cut-off list by one mark and was placed on the waiting list.

"Failing by one mark left me depressed," she said.

However, she later found out that seven candidates who cleared the RJSE did not join the judicial service.

She filed a petition in the High Court in September last year and on Dec 23 it notified her that she can fill one of the vacant places.

"We were confident of Sonal's selection because she is a good student," said her mentor Satyendra Singh Sankhla.

In the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, she topped the state in economics and was the all-India topper in Hindi.

At the Mohanlal Sukhadia University, she topped her BA, LLB and LLM exams and received two gold medals and the Chancellor's medal at the convocation held on Dec 22.

"My friends used to advise me that there is no need to educate daughters and they should be married off. However, parents should support their children. I am proud of Sonal," said her father.

Ms Sonal now aims to provide a comfortable life for her parents.

"My father has worked hard for years to give us a good life and education and has even taken loans for our education," she said.

"We have seen him waking up at 4am and sleeping around midnight as he has been engaged in milking cows and selling milk. So now it is my turn to take care of my parents."

Her elder sister is a translator at the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's office in Agartala, Tripura, while her brother and sister are pursuing their graduation in Udaipur.

Indo-Asian News Service