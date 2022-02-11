Global companies in fracas over Kashmir tweet

Members of the youth wing of India's opposition Congress party protesting outside a Hyundai showroom in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Thousands of Indian social media users and others sought an apology from the South Korean car manufacturer after its Pakistani partner expressed support for disputed Kashmir in a social media post. The automaker later apologised, saying it deeply regretted any offence caused to Indians.

Japan's Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motor and Isuzu Motor, South Korea's Kia Motors and Yum! Brands' KFC also issued apologies as criticism grew on Twitter over the social media posts.

The row erupted on Sunday, a day after several companies posted messages on social media to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, commemorated annually by Pakistan on Feb 5 to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

India and Pakistan control parts of Kashmir but both claim the Himalayan territory in full.