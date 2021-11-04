Gold fever returns

A woman tries on a gold necklace at a jewellery store in Amritsar during Dhanteras. PHOTO: AFP

Indians flocked to jewellery stores on Tuesday on the biggest gold-buying day of the year, with dealers in the precious metal in India expecting bumper sales during the Deepavali festive period.

Dhanteras, the first day that marks Deepavali in India, is traditionally seen as the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar to buy gold.

Many shops across cities and towns in the country remained open until midnight with jewellers offering discounts and gifts.

Indians typically buy ornaments for marriage celebrations and coins and bars for investment during a series of celebrations that culminates with Deepavali, or the Festival of Lights, which fell on Thursday.

On Deepavali day, goddess of wealth Lakshmi is worshipped, and it is important to purchase items of value like ornaments, gemstones and any household appliances made of metal.

"This year, gold sales are expected to touch 15 to 20 per cent above pre-pandemic levels (2019)," said All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Ashish Pethe.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) said the sales of gold on Dhanteras across the country was about 50 tonnes, valued at more than Rs20,000 crore ($361 billion).

IBJA's data showed that the average price of gold of 24-carat purity (999 purity) on Tuesday was over Rs49,000 per 10g (with GST), which was lower than last year's price of around Rs55,000 per 10g (with GST).

"There has been a tremendous demand for gold this Dhanteras as buyers have regained their confidence in gold. It seems that buyers have increased the share of gold in their investment portfolios," IBJA's national secretary Surendra Mehta told IANS.

"Furthermore, the mandatory hallmarking as well as digital gold for gifting purposes have also boosted sales. We also saw a younger customer base this year."

According to the IBJA, gold sales was Rs12,000 crore in 2019.

"Gold has always been integral to festivals and celebrations in India, particularly so during Dhanteras and Deepavali. We expect this Dhanteras and Deepavali to be one of the best in recent years even when benchmarked to pre-Covid seasons," World Gold Council's Regional CEO Somasundaram P.R. said. "Millions attribute great fortune to any investment in gold during Dhanteras. Anecdotal feedback from the jewellery retailers reflect this sentiment strongly this season."

As the Covid-19 situation is getting better in India with the lowest daily cases reported since February, Deepavali this year is back in full swing with large crowds thronging markets and fairs in cities across the vast nation of 1.3 billion people.

On Tuesday, India reported 10,423 new Covid-19 cases. While the virus is still claiming more than 200 lives daily, the figure is down from the nearly 4,000 daily fatalities in April and May.

The country last month reached a landmark of administering a billion vaccine doses.

In Uttar Pradesh, Deepavali celebrations began on Tuesday with a stunning laser show at Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi ghat which was witnessed by thousands, reported India Today.

The ghat in the city is the main venue for the celebrations and the banks of the river Saryu were illuminated with 900,000 earthen lamps on Wednesday. It broke last year's record of 600,000.

At the Yamuna ghats in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, more than a hundred widows broke social taboos and conventional shackles and joined Deepavali festivities on Tuesday. In the past, widows were treated as "inauspicious" and stopped from participating in festivals or other joyous occasions.

Judicial activism and spread of education have brought about the socio-cultural change, said Mr Madan Jha from Sulabh International, which organised the programme.

The widows lit colourful earthen lamps at the beautifully decorated bank of the river Yamuna.

The colourful rangolis they drew at the venue earned cheers from the big crowd. The chanting of mantras and bhajans along with high-spirited group dances added flavour to the occasion.

After last year's dull Deepavali due to the pandemic, enthusiasm and confidence can be seen in India's people this year, reported The Times of India.

Flooded marketplaces, packed flights, trains and buses and plentiful special events are indicators that it will be a big festival.

Festivities, which hit a peak from Wednesday, are going to be the most crucial period during the Covid-19 pandemic, said doctors.

According to experts, this week and the two weeks after Deepavali will give the final picture of whether the pandemic has become endemic or if there is still a chance of a third wave.

"It's like the genie is inside the bottle in spite of a lot of mixing," said infectious disease specialist Dr Nitin Shinde. "Climatic conditions are not favourable now for intense transmission. So, it's the right time to celebrate. But we must ensure that the majority of people get both doses of vaccine. The authorities should seriously think of the third dose too."

Psychologist Dr Prashant Chakkarwar was all for a good Deepavali. "Festivals play an important role in the Indian way of life. They refresh us, bring people closer and give a much-needed psychological boost," he said. "The entire pandemic phase was full of psychological stress, financial uncertainty and sense of loss. The festive spirit will help many in recovering from it," he said.

Indo-Asian News Service

