Govardhan Puja celebrations

Govardhan Puja was celebrated across India on Monday with zeal. It is is also known as Annakut Puja, which literally means mountain of food.

According to Hindu mythology, Govardhan Puja, observed on the second day of the four to five day-long Deepavali festival, marks the day Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide shelter from torrential rains to the people of Vrindavan.

In the western states of India, this day marks the New Year as per their calendar and is celebrated as Bestu Varas.

People celebrate the day by making food of cereals such as wheat, rice, curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to offer to Lord Krishna.

As part of the celebrations, people also decorate cows and buffalos and worship them.