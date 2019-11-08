Grandpa Kitchen dies

"This is your grandpa!"

A toothy grin, a handlebar moustache and lots of love through food - this is what viewers remember about "Grandpa Kitchen".

The 73-year-old, whose actual name was Narayana Reddy, died on Oct 27. His millions of followers were informed about his death by a video posted on his YouTube channel on Oct 30.

The video showed him being laid to rest after an elaborate funeral procession, his body draped in flowers and hundreds of people following the cortege.

Grandpa cooked dishes for the masses. He regularly showed millions how to cook with basic facilities and ingredients.

He cooked delicious meals for children and also served food to orphans in his community, reported India Today.

"We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies and birthday gifts to orphans, his bio on his YouTube channel reads.

His YouTube channel, which was launched in August 2017, has garnered more than six million subscribers.

From giant oreo cakes and puddings to KFC-style fried chicken, lamb biryani and giant vegan pizzas, Grandpa cooked them all by sitting in a field.

He also had a Facebook page with over half a million followers.