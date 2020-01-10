'The Great Khali' training wrestlers

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, who is married to United States-born Harminder Kaur and settled in Atlanta, returned to India after retirement in November 2014.

The millionaire sportsman, popularly known as "The Great Khali", is now busy training aspiring WWE wrestlers in the Punjab city of Jalandhar where he worked as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Punjab Police and later faced suspension for remaining "absent" from duty without the sanctioned leave.

"My academy in Jalandhar has around 200 students and it is getting good response from across the country," Khali told IANS recently.

"Pro-wrestling has a bright future in India. Also it helps youth shun drugs."

He is keen to set up similar academies in his home state, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana under his Jalandhar-based company, Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).

Last year, Khali bought land for setting up a wrestling academy in Samanabahu village, in Haryana's Karnal district.

He plans to run it without any funds from the government.

The professional wrestler has organised fights in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to raise money for his project.

In 2018, CWE brought several foreign wrestlers to Himachal Pradesh.

Khali's journey from his ancestral village to the international wrestling arena has been long and hard.

Born to a poor family on Aug 27, 1972, as one of seven siblings, he worked as a roadside labourer to make a living.

He later worked as a security guard in Shimla where he caught the eye of Punjab's former police chief M.S. Bhullar who got him a job with the Punjab Police in 1993.

He was posted to the 7th battalion of the Punjab Armed Police in Jalandhar.

After learning wrestling during his police stint, he went to the US for specialised training.

He became a professional wrestler in October 2000.

Khali, who has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows, still loves to spend a few days every year in his native Dhirana village in Himachal's Sirmaur district.

In April last year, the champion wrestler drew huge crowds in West Bengal when he turned up to support his friend Anupam Hazra, who was contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Jadavpur assembly seat.

"When he (Khali) came to know I am fighting elections, he said he will be in India for a week and will come to Kolkata to take part in my campaign," Mr Hazra told the Press Trust of India.

Khali's profile on the WWE website says: "Everyone looked up to The Great Khali - whether you wanted to or not.

"That's because the 7-foot-1, 347-pound skyscraper of a man towered over all of the WWE Universe.

Khali stood out from every crowd not only for his overwhelming size, but also for being the first to blaze a trail to WWE from his native India."

Khali, who suffers from acromegaly which among other effects causes gigantism and chin protrusion, first started wrestling under the ring name Giant Singh for All Pro Wrestling.

He then signed a contract with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and spent eight months with it, until WCW was bought by World Wrestling Federation.

Following stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and various promotions, he became the first Indian professional wrestler to be signed to a contract with WWE on Jan 2, 2006.

Khali, who has beaten famous WWE names such as The Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, John Cena and Shawn Michaels, said his fight is against drugs.

For this, he wants to set up more pro-wrestling academies in the region

"I am practising daily for eight to 10 hours to keep myself fit," he said.

