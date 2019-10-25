Green firecrackers for a pollution free Deepavali

Delhi Police have ensured "no risk" for all asthma patients this Deepavali as they have not issued a single licence to any ordinary or gunpowder firecracker seller.

All the permits have been given only to "green firecrackers".

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Licensing Unit Subhashish Chaudhary told IANS: "In all 15 districts of Delhi, 97 sellers had applied for licences to sell firecrackers. Till October 23, 57 shopkeepers were issued licences with a condition to sell only eco-friendly green crackers.

"There are 14 firecracker sellers in Delhi who have permanent licences. But all the licence holders can sell only green fireworks in Delhi. They cannot sell gunpowder crackers."

The Supreme Court had banned conventional firecrackers across the country in 2018 and allowed only green firecrackers, which cause 30 per cent less pollution.

So, if everything goes according to rules, the pollution level in the national capital on Deepavali this Sunday will be low.

But the festival is expected to be relatively quiet because only two varieties of green crackers are available in the market. For the thrill of bursting crackers, Delhiites will have to manage with only flowerpots (Anaar) and sparklers (Phuljharis).

"Only two types of green crackers have hit the market. They are mostly being procured from manufacturers based in the National Capital Region and a few other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," said Mr Vishal Jain, a fireworks trader at Dariba Kalan in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.

What is worse is these are in very short supply as less than 30 manufacturers across India have got the licence to manufacture green firecrackers.

"The supply is very short and time is very short. We are trying to procure some green crackers from Sivakasi (in Tamil Nadu)," said Narender Gupta, president of the Fireworks and General Traders' Association.

Keeping in mind the Supreme Court's verdict, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification permitting the bursting of lesser-polluting green firecrackers between 8pm and 10pm across the state on Deepavali.

The government has urged people to purchase firecrackers only from licensed sellers and officials have been directed to sensitise people about the harmful consequences of firecrackers.

Indo-Asian News Service