Growing cases worry health experts

A medical worker checking the temperature of an infant, whose mother is suffering from Covid-19, at a healthcare centre in New Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS

Indian megacities Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, although without a corresponding rise in hospitalisations, but fears are growing about a spread to rural areas in the coming days.

India reported 90,928 new daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up nearly four-fold since the start of the year, mostly from cities where health officials say the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta.

The bulk of those infected have shown no or only mild symptoms and have recovered quickly at home, officials said.

The federal health ministry on Wednesday identified Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru as some of the main regions of concern, although state officials worry the disease will soon spread to the countryside where health facilities are weaker.

A diabetic man who died in Rajasthan was India's first fatality from the Omicron variant, as a top health official in New Delhi said the pandemic's third wave in the country "has set in".

Omicron cases in the country have risen to 2,135, a federal health ministry official said on Wednesday, just over a month since the first case was detected. But, with limited capacities for genome sequencing, the actual number is estimated to be much higher.

"India is clearly in the third wave of Covid-19, and the whole thing seems driven by Omicron," said Dr N.K. Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, who cited the "galloping increase" of cases seen over the past week as evidence.

He said that Omicron probably now accounts for around 50 per cent of the new Covid cases in urban areas, overtaking Delta as the dominant variant.

In Delhi, 84 per cent of sequenced cases were found to be the Omicron variant. The highest concentration of Omicron cases are in Delhi and Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Delhi experienced a 94 per cent increase in new cases from the previous day, while in Mumbai, mayor Kishori Pednekar said the city is preparing for a "tsunami" of cases.

The metropolis is now registering over 15,000 new cases a day and Ms Pednekar warned that if it hit 20,000, the authorities were likely to impose a lockdown.

Government officials in New Delhi privately said daily cases in the country's third wave of infections could surpass the record of more than 414,000 hit last May.

They also warned that many people are taking the Omicron variant lightly and not wearing masks as most cases have been mild.

Top health official Vinod Kumar Paul declined to estimate a new peak but said even mild cases could put pressure on the country's health system.

"There is no room for complacency," he told a weekly media briefing, adding that Omicron was driving surges in the cities.

"Don't take it for granted. We don't know, the system can get overwhelmed, your household can get overwhelmed," he said.

The central government has advised all states to reactivate their Covid war rooms and strengthen health infrastructure, particularly around oxygen supply and hospital bed capacity.

In Delhi, 40 per cent of hospital beds have now been reserved for Covid patients as the government announced a weekend curfew. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was among those who tested positive for the virus, a day after he attended an election rally without a mask.

Punjab and Bihar have also imposed night curfews.

Ms Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation, warned that "India could have a big surge, the next two weeks will tell us". She warned people not to be complacent about the virus, which still had the potential to overwhelm India's healthcare system, even if it was milder than the Delta variant, adding that it was "not the common cold".

Despite cases rising and restrictions on movement announced in several regions, political parties have continued to hold mass rallies ahead of state elections due in the next weeks and months.

Mega rallies last year helped the Delta variant wreak havoc in India, and with several big election meetings scheduled over the coming months, health experts and the public are growing worried.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

"There is no room for complacency. Don't take it for granted. We don't know, the system can get overwhelmed, your household can get overwhelmed."

- Top health official Vinod Kumar Paul