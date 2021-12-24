Haridwar's grand attractions

Think of Haridwar, and for most people the first thoughts are of a pilgrimage destination in India.

But, beyond the temple visits, there's a lot this city in Uttarakhand has to offer.

Pilibhit House, for instance, is a realm of tranquillity, sitting charmingly by the Ganges overlooking the glorious Shivalik mountains.

This heritage residence houses the largest private bathing ghat in the region and allows for some quiet moments beside the sacred river.

It has artfully designed rooms and suites across three levels. This noble house, which has been owned by the royal family of Pilibhit since 1913, has been meticulously restored by IHCL SeleQtions.

Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Purusartha, the 35 artfully restored rooms and graceful suites are wrapped around a serene courtyard, with balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganges.

Haridwar also offers cable car rides to hilltop temples, traditional Gadwali cuisine and yoga and meditation sessions on decks along the river.

A road trip away is the legendary ashram where the Beatles stayed and composed some of their greatest hits. Those interested in wildlife can head to the Rajaji National Park which is about 20 minutes drive away from the city.

There you can spot wild elephants, deer, leopards, rare birds and even a tiger or two. The trip also features high tea amid the natural flora and fauna. A wetland tour of the Chidiyapur Forest Range is also a great option.

Tired souls can rejuvenate with an invigorating therapy session at spas which offer age-old Indian healing techniques. They use natural ingredients and have expert instructors on wellness and meditation techniques.

The biggest challenge Haridwar faces is the rising level of air and water pollution. The authorities are employing sustainable practices to treat and control the pollution.

Indo-Asian News Service