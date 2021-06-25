Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata

A fast-food vendor reads a newspaper as he takes cover on a rainy day in Kolkata.

Heavy monsoon rainfall has lashed several parts of the city in recent days, damaging several roads and causing waterlogging in many areas.

With the Covid-19 curbs eased and offices partially opening up, people had a difficult time wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

Small businesses have been affected, while traffic came to a halt in some areas as vehicles moved slowly through the flooded thoroughfares.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the chief of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's board of administrators, said "all efforts are being to pump out water from the inundated areas and restore normalcy".

He added: "When the water level in Ganga river increases, it enters the city causing waterlogging. Once the level of river water comes down, the situation will improve."