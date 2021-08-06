Help for students locked out by Covid

Children who are not able to access online classes because they cannot afford electronic devices are getting help from a welfare organisation in Siliguri, West Bengal.

Members of the voluntary Unique Foundation are teaching 36 children free of charge in an open area in Porajhar village, on the outskirts of the city.

They stepped forward to help the children from the poorer sections of society after schools were closed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Biswajit Roy, one of the volunteers, said: "The students are from government schools and are unable to attend online classes. They were losing touch with the mainstream education.

"We have set up free afternoon and evening classes for them and created an atmosphere where they can get attached to the books.

"Now many students from different age groups are coming to the classes and the number is increasing day by day."

Ms Durba Chatterjee, another teacher at the open-air school called Vidyachaya, said that 36 students are currently attending the classes, which range from pre-nursery to class 5.

"The students are happy with the class and even the parents are satisfied with the initiative," she said.

Nirmala Mandal, one of the students, said: "My school has been closed for a long time, but this class is so nice. I enjoy it a lot here."

Her mother Nibedita added: "Due to the long closure of the school, my daughter forgot her lessons. Vidyachaya is a great initiative by Unique Foundation. It is much better than having a private tuition."

Vidyachaya does not have activity-based classes currently.

"In the near future, we plan to have that and increase the classes to at at least 10 more places in Siliguri," said Mr Roy.

According to Unicef, only one in four children in India has access to digital devices and the Internet.

Many families have sold their belongings or taken out loans to buy smartphones for their children to continue their education.

In some rural areas, children have been trekking many kilometres up hills and through snake-infested jungles to try and connect to their teachers.

Welfare economist Jean Dreze said that the situation is bound to exacerbate the already "extreme inequalities" in access to education that reinforce India's class, caste and gender divisions.

"By and large, privileged children are able to continue learning through online education. For poor children, however, online education is fiction and no other arrangements have been made for them in most states," he said.

Even before the pandemic, more than six million Indian girls and boys were already not going to school, according to Unicef.

Almost 30 per cent of those who did go dropped out, with rates for girls and for children from the most marginalised communities higher still.

The pandemic and the heavy blow to the Indian economy - and to the poor who have suffered most of all - have only made things worse.

With breadwinners out of work, many families have had little choice but to make children drop their books to help make ends meet.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that there has been an increase in child marriages - meaning one less mouth to feed - and trafficking too.

The fear is that many children will not return to education even when schools eventually reopen, creating a "lost generation" of unqualified young people.

"If they feel they cannot catch up, they're less likely to go back to school," said Mr Terry Durnnian, chief of education, Unicef India.

AFP

