Hens in Kerala lay eggs with green yolk

Poultry farm owner Mr A.K. Shihabudheen (left) with two of the hens that laid eggs with green yolk (above).

Experts in Kerala are examining the curious phenomenon of six hens in a poultry farm in Malappuram laying eggs with green yolks.

Photos of the eggs went viral on social media last week after they were posted by Mr A.K. Shihabudheen, the owner of the poultry farm in Othukkungal.

He said nine months ago he found that an egg laid by one of his hens had a green yolk.

Neither he nor his family consumed it since they did not know if it would be safe.

He then hatched some of the eggs laid by the hen. Interestingly, the new hens also started laying eggs with green yolks.

"When we found that we could hatch chickens from these eggs, we began consuming the green eggs," he told The New India Express.

"The news of this egg phenomenon spread after I shared some photos on social media.

"Now people from different parts of India and even abroad are contacting me for the green eggs. I'm keeping them for hatching.

"The eggs will be sold after the scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Mannuthy complete their study.

"The scientists are of the view that some special feed consumed by the hens might be the reason behind them laying eggs with green yolks. However, I did not give any special feed to these hens."

KVASU poultry expert P. Anitha told IANS that tests are being conducted on two hens from the farm.

"We started feeding these hens normal food and after a week or so the yolks started to turn yellow," she said.

"Initial laboratory tests showed that the fat in the hens had some soluble material. We will be doing more tests."

She added that if a colour dye is injected into a hen, it gets accumulated in the fat.

"We will not say that such a thing was done to the hens belonging to this person," she said.

"One thing we found out is that in this particular hen there were no genetic issues. From our preliminary assessment, this was caused by non-genetic factors."

The university experts told Mr Shihabudheen to give the hens the same feed they are giving.

"He later said that the egg yolks have started to turn yellow," said Ms Anitha. "So now we will have to wait as more tests will be done."

But Mr Shihabudheen said he has been giving only the normal feed to the hens - which includes vegetable waste and natural herbs.

Indo-Asian News Service

