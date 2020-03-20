Her hands once belonged to a man

Ms Shreya Siddanagowder gesturing with her new hands at her home in Pune; (right) soon after the transplant was done; (below) using her new hands to turn the pages of a notebook and comb her hair. PHOTOS: AFP

When amputee Shreya Siddanagowder was offered new hands, the Indian student didn't hesitate to accept them - even though they were big, dark and hairy and once belonged to a man.

Now, however, her new hands have not only become more slender, they have also changed colour to match her skin tone, mystifying the doctors who carried out the rare 13-hour transplant.

"The donor was a tall man with big, spindly fingers," Ms Siddanagowder's mother Suma said at their home in Pune, western India. "Now nobody can make out that they are a man's hands. She has even started wearing jewellery and nail varnish."

Ms Siddanagowder's life was turned upside down in 2016 when, aged 18, she was involved in a bus accident that crushed both her arms. A delay in getting first aid meant that both her hands had to be amputated below the elbow.

Till early this month, only 200 successful hand transplants have taken place worldwide - including nine in India. The first was done in the United States in 1999 on a man whose left lower limb had been blown off by a firecracker.

Search for donor The first hand transplant in India was done in 2015 at the Amrita Institute of Medical Science in Kochi, Kerala.

A 30-year-old man, who had lost both his hands in a train accident, received the hands of a 24-year-old accident victim.

Soon after her accident, Ms Siddanagowder's family took her to the Amrita Institute. But the biggest problem was finding a donor.

For cultural reasons, Indians are often reluctant to allow medical staff to remove the hands of their deceased family members for transplants.

"Usually you have to wait for a long time," said Dr Subramania Iyer, a specialist in reconstructive surgery and a member of the medical team that operated on Ms Siddanagowder.

"As a result, those seeking a transplant are so desperate that they don't mind if the hands are from a different gender."

The hospital eventually obtained a pair of hands from a man in August 2017. Ms Siddanagowder and her family members accepted them. The donor hands were first attached to Ms Siddanagowder by the bones before the tendons, blood vessels and skin were painstakingly stitched together.

After the transplant, she had to undergo more than a year of physiotherapy for her body and brain to get used to the new hands and obtain mobility and sensation. Birthday gift Dr Iyer said that the colour of Ms Siddanagowder's hands quickly began to show "a lot of change", but it is difficult to pinpoint why.

"It could be because of MSH... a brain-controlled hormone that stimulates melanin production. We are wondering if MSH levels can really influence the skin colour."

Melanin is a natural pigment that gives skin - as well as hair and eyes - their colour.

Dr Shehla Agarwal, a leading dermatologist in New Delhi, said the absence of testosterone explains the hands becoming less hairy.

She agreed that other hormonal changes might explain the change in colour. But she also cited other possible factors.

"The donor male may have been exposed to more sunlight and physical activity compared to the woman," Dr Agarwal said.

Ms Siddanagowder, on her part, is loving the transformation - she even wrote her recent college examinations with her new hands.

Her doctors, too, are delighted.

"We all feel very happy for her," said Dr Iyer. "The best moment was when she sent me a hand-written note on my birthday. I could not have asked for a better birthday gift."

AFP