Hijab row spreads to other states

A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in Karnataka has now reached India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering.

Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and counter protests by Hindu students.

Muslims have criticised the ban as another way of marginalising a community that accounts for about 13 per cent of India's 1.35 billion people.

In Uttar Pradesh, a group of more than two dozen young men went to the Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh district on Monday and handed a memorandum to its officials seeking a ban on the hijab within its compound.

The college's chief proctor Mukesh Bharadwaj said that he did not recognise the people.

Currently, religious garb is not allowed in classrooms, but can be worn elsewhere on campus.

"Two years ago the same issue was raised and it has been raised again. We do not allow any type of religious uniform and we have a civil code of uniform for everyone," he said on Tuesday. "There is a changing room for girls and they can change their dress there before attending class. We are investigating the matter."

On Tuesday, the Government Autonomous College in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, saw a row over the wearing of the hijab in the college premises, following which principal D.R. Rahulput put out a notice banning headscarves.

"All the students should enter this temple of education in a decent dress," he said in the order.

The hijab issue has already reached the High Court in Karnataka with hearings continuing on whether it should be allowed in class.

The court is hearing a clutch of petitions from girl students challenging the ban on the use of headscarves in educational institutions.

The issue has triggered protests across the state and scenes on campuses which forced the government to shut schools for a few days.

On Tuesday, pointing out that political parties are raking up the hijab controversy for electoral goals in the ongoing assembly polls in five states including Uttar Pradesh, the counsel representing the petitioners in the case urged the court to adjourn the hearing till Feb 28.

Lawyer Mohammad Tahir, representing Ayesha Almas and four other students from the Udupi government junior college for women, stated that political parties are using the issue to polarise and pit communities against each other.

The application also warned that "any mischievous act of any person will further stoke communal division".

As schools reopened in Karnataka for students up to Class 10 on Monday, social media was flooded with visuals from campuses where teachers insisted that students remove headscarves before entering the premises.

The High Court has appealed for peace and urged the state government to reopen the schools so that students can return to their classes.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," it said.

The hijab row has made its way into the speeches of political leaders amid a charged political atmosphere due to the ongoing polls.

Stressing that a dress code should be followed in schools, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the country will run by the Constitution and not by Islamic law.

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed the protesting students in Karnataka and emphasised that whether it is a "bikini, ghoonghat, jeans or hijab", it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear and this is protected by the Constitution.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mining Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the Karnataka government has exercised much restraint on the hijab issue and this should not be mistaken as weakness.

"Court decision should be followed at any cost," he said. "The government headed by Basavaraj Bommai is considering it as a sensitive matter and exercising restraint. It should not be mistaken as weakness."

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

- High Court in Karnataka