Hottest April in more than 100 years

An unusually early and brutal heatwave is scorching parts of India, with acute power shortages affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels.

Many places in north and central India are on fire, with the heat coming off the road in blistering waves.

Daytime temperatures have hit 44 deg C in most states in the region and often do not fall below 30 deg C in the night. Last week, 45.6 deg C was recorded at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and 45.8 deg C in the north-eastern city of Medininagar.

These extreme temperatures are close to record levels for April in India, with 48.3 deg C the highest temperature ever recorded for the month, back in 1958.

In some states, the extreme heat has closed schools, damaged crops and put pressure on energy supplies, as officials warned residents to remain indoors and keep hydrated. It has also sparked fires at gigantic landfills.

India recorded its hottest March since 1901 and average temperatures in April in northern and central pockets of the country were the highest in 122 years, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Temperature breached 45 deg C in 10 cities last week, although rain could bring some relief soon.

Climate change is making temperatures more severe and frequent, with heatwaves likely to strike India about once every four years instead of every five decades as in the past, said Ms Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

India urgently needs to prepare for record increases in power consumption in the wake of the heatwave. The country is among those expected to be worst hit by the impacts of the climate crisis, according to the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

"This heatwave is definitely unprecedented," Dr Chandni Singh, IPCC lead author and senior researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, told CNN.

"We have seen a change in its intensity, arrival time and duration. This is what climate experts predicted and it will have cascading impacts on health."

India often experiences heatwaves during the summer months of May and June, but temperatures started rising in March and April this year.

In Punjab, known as "India's bread basket", the stress from the heat is hurting not only millions of agricultural workers, but also fields of wheat they rely on to feed their families and sell across the country.

Mr Gurvinder Singh, director of agriculture in Punjab, said an average increase of up to 7 deg C last month had reduced wheat yields.

"Because of the heatwave, we have lost more than 500kg per hectare of our April yield," he told CNN.

Ms Chandni said agricultural workers were more likely to suffer from the heat. "People who work outdoors - farmers and those in construction and manual labour - will suffer more. They have fewer options to cool down and can't stay out of the heat," she said.

According to Bloomberg, the most worrying weather measurement is not the heat typically reported in forecasts but the wet-bulb temperature, which combines heat and humidity to indicate how much evaporation can be absorbed into the air.

At wet-bulb temperatures above 35 deg C, people become unable to reduce their temperature via sweating and can suffer fatal heatstroke after only a few hours, even with shade and water.

Those working outdoors can suffer the same effects when wet-bulb temperatures exceed 32 deg C.

Maharashtra has registered 25 deaths from heat stroke since late March - the highest toll in the past five years - with more fatalities likely in a country sweltering in temperatures over 40 deg C.

In recent years, both the federal and state governments have implemented a number of measures to mitigate the effects of heatwaves, including shutting down schools and issuing health advisories for the public.

But, according to Ms Chandni, more should be done to prepare for future heatwaves.

She said: "We don't have a heat action plan and there are gaps in planning. You can adapt only so much. This heatwave is testing the limits of human survivability."

Indo-Asian News Service, Reuters

