Ice festival takes shape in frozen north

High in the barren Himalayas, artists are chainsawing blocks of ice from a frozen river to create what they hope will be the beginnings of India's answer to China's Harbin International Ice Festival.

So far the Kangsing collective have created what they call a "mini-colosseum", a cafeteria and a sauna near the appropriately named village of Chilling in Ladakh.

The installation at 3,350 metres serves as the take-off point for the popular seven-day Chadar Trek along the surface of the frozen Zanskar river through breathtaking "frozen desert" scenery that has been shut for two years due to the pandemic.

"We're thinking we might have a festival big enough, grand enough like Harbin International Festival, something where we can ask artists from all over the world to come and participate," group member Tashi, who uses only one name, told AFP.

For now the mini-colosseum stands just a little higher than the average person.

But one day its creators hope to emulate the famous ice hotel in Jukkasjarvi, Sweden.