IMF MD: India's high growth rate 'positive news' for world

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday lauded India's high growth rate - as projected in the latest World Economic Outlook - saying that it was positive news for the world.

"India is one of the economies that are growing at a high rate. Even with the small downgrade, growth is projected for this year to be 8.2 per cent," said Ms Georgieva, adding "healthy for India, but also positive in a world where growth slowdown is creating a major problem".

Police arrest dozens after mob attack in Hubballi

At least 88 people were arrested in connection with violence against police personnel after a comment insulting Muslims went viral online.

A mob attacked police personnel and vandalised public property on Saturday in Hubballi, 480km north of Bengaluru.

Twelve police personnel were injured in the violence. The person who posted the message was arrested.

Lightning, storms kill 14 in Assam

At least 14 people were killed and many others injured after heavy rains, lightning and storms lashed Assam last weekend.

"Eight people were killed on Friday and six deaths were reported on Saturday," said an officer at the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

The storms left a trail of destruction including damaged houses, uprooted trees and snapped electric lines.

2 killed, 8 injured in stampede during festival in Tamil Nadu

Two people were killed and eight others injured in a stampede last Saturday during the Chithirai festival celebrations at Goripalayam in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district.

"The stampede happened when devotees surged to witness the immersion of an idol into the Vaigai river," said a government officer.

Many people were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital after they fell unconscious.

Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia

Tata Steel will stop doing business with Russia, India's largest steelmaker by revenue said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with Russia for invading Ukraine.

"Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel imports coal from Russia for its steel-making process.

Former judge to help negotiate blood money for Kerala nurse

Former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph will coordinate efforts to secure a pardon for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is facing the death penalty in Yemen for murder.

Nimisha has been in jail since last yea for murdering Yemeni Talal Abdo Mahdi in July 2017. She injected him with sedatives so that she could retrieve her passport which was in his possession.

Mr Joseph was approached by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, which has been leading efforts to get Nimisha back to India.

FIR in Karnataka against top Congress leaders over protest

A first information report was filed on Monday against former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar, Randeep Surjewala and others after they led a protest outside the residence of Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week.

The Congress leaders were demanding the arrest of minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who quit last week amid protests against a contractor's death. The 73-year-old is accused of pushing contractor Santosh Patil, found dead in Udupi on April 12, to suicide.

Amway India assets frozen

Assets worth over Rs750 crore belonging to direct-selling consumer goods company Amway India have been seized under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

The seized properties of Amway India Enterprises include land and a factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, machinery and vehicles. The company's bank accounts and fixed deposits have also been frozen.

BJP leader shot dead outside home

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetu Choudhary was shot dead outside his house in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Wednesday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. It is not known who carried out the shooting. The police are investigating.

Teacher opens fire in UP school

A teacher allegedly beat up the principal of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Jalalpur Santhal on Tuesday after he was questioned for marking "false attendance".

Dighendra Pratap Singh also fired shots in the school premises, a video of which went viral on social media.

Principal Arvind Kumar later filed a police report and suspended the teacher, who has absconded.

Modi announces special mark for Ayush products

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a special mark for Ayush products, among new initiatives for the sector. Ayush stands for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy - the Indian systems of medicine.

"We are already witnessing unprecedented growth in the production of Ayush medicines, supplements and cosmetics," said Mr Modi at the Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit 2022 in New Delhi.

"In 2014, the Ayush sector was less than US$3 billion, today it has increased to more than US$18 billion. An unprecedented effort has been made in the past years to promote the export of Ayush products."

Sham eye clinic to be investigted after woman loses eyesight

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into an eye clinic in Jalaun district after a woman who had gone there for treatment was left blind.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the clinic is fake.

According to official sources, the owner of the clinic Kuldeep, who does not have a medical degree, was treating patients with eye problems.

IPL side Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19 cases

New Zealander Tim Seifert became Delhi Capitals' second overseas player to test positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday prompting the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to shift today's cricket match from Pune to Mumbai.

The Capitals had reported five positive cases on Tuesday including Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh.