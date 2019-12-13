India in 2 mins

Arrests after Delhi's deadliest fire

Police in New Delhi on Monday arrested the owner and manager of a factory where 43 people died in the Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 years.

The blaze started early on Sunday morning when more than 100 workers were sleeping in the four-storey building located in a residential area.

The factory, which made school bags, toys and stationery goods, was packed with combustible materials such as paper, plastic and cardboard, causing it to burn for hours before being brought under control.

Most employable talent

Maharashtra tops the list of states with the highest employable talent, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the India Skills Report 2020 which was released on Tuesday.

Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune stood out as the most employable cities.

The report assessed 300,000 candidates from 35 educational institutions across 28 states and nine union territories.

Woman shot in the face for refusing to dance

A man is on the run in Uttar Pradesh after he shot a wedding singer in the face because she stopped performing.

The incident took place on Nov 30 in Chitrakoot district but came to light only a week later after a video of the shooting was shared on messaging platforms.

Police said the shooter has been identified and they are "confident" he will be caught soon. The woman survived and is recovering in hospital.

Delhi a gas chamber, then why death penalty?

One of the four men on death row over the infamous 2012 New Delhi gang-rape and murder appealed against his sentence on Tuesday citing pollution. Akshay Kumar Singh said in his review petition to the Supreme Court that the air quality in New Delhi was like a "gas chamber" and its water "full of poison".

"Everyone is aware of what is happening in Delhi-NCR (national capital region) with regard to air and water. Life is going to be short, then why death penalty?" he asked.

Probe into encounter that killed 4 rapists

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices S.A. Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said on Wednesday that a former Supreme Court judge will be asked to probe the killing of four rape accused in last week's alleged encounter near Hyderabad.

According to the police version, the four men, all lorry workers in their twenties accused of rape and murder of a 26-year old veterinarian, were shot dead by a police team after they fired at them in an attempt to escape from the scene of the crime.