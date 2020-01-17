India in 2 mins

India still open to RCEP

India has not closed the door on the China-led 15-country Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), even though it pulled out of the deal last November saying the RCEP would hurt the country's farmers, businesses, workers and consumers.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday: "Where RCEP is concerned, we have to look at cost and benefit. We will evaluate RCEP on its economic and trade merit. We have not closed our mind to it."

Three Indian cities among world's fastest growing

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam in Kerala feature among the world's top 10 fastest-growing cities, according to a survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Malappuram was ranked No. 1 with a 44.1 per cent change between 2015 and 2020, while Kozhikode was placed fourth (34.5 per cent) and Kollam 10th (31.1 per cent).

Three cities from China and one each from Nigeria, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam also found placings in the top 10.

Varanasi youth develops 'lipstick gun'

A youth from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has developed a new personal security gadget for women.

Shyam Chaurasia, an aspiring scientist, has developed a "lipstick gun" that can not only trigger an explosion-like sound, but also send a distress signal to the police emergency number 112.

"It is easy to carry and since it is fitted to the normal lipstick, it will not raise any doubt," he said.

Luxury apartments demolished for violating regulations

Five waterfront residential towers in Kochi, Kerala state, were demolished last weekend.

Once home to 344 families, the buildings, which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

Newborn mauled to death by dogs in hospital

Police sealed a private hospital in Farrukhabad district, about 180km from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, and charged staff for manslaughter after a newborn baby was mauled to death by dogs inside an operating theatre on Monday.

The pack of dogs got into the hospital through a window. Police said the newborn had injuries all over his body.

Kerala challenges citizenship law

Kerala on Tuesday became the first state to legally challenge a new citizenship law that has triggered nationwide demonstrations.

In a petition to the Supreme Court, the state government said the law violates the secular nature of India's Constitution and accused the Central government of dividing the nation along communal lines.

Tejas takes off from aircraft carrier

The naval version of the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft on Sunday successfully took off from the "ski-jump" deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in a big leap in the overall development of the jet.

On Saturday, the aircraft made its first landing on the deck of the aircraft carrier which was also a major milestone.

India drops to 84 in Passport Index

India has dropped from a decade-high 74 to 84 in the latest ranking of the Henley Passport Index, sharing the spot with tiny countries such as Mauritania and Tajikistan.

The Henley Passport Index is the ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa.

For the third consecutive year, Japan secured the top spot on the index with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191. Singapore was second with 190.

Wing commander arrested for posing as Home Minister

The Special Task Force of the Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested serving Air Force Wing Commander Kuldeep Vaghela for impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and asking Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon to appoint a friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla as vice-chancellor of a medical sciences university.

Earlier, he got Shukla, a noted dental surgeon, to pose as Mr Shah's personal assistant and call the governor on the phone.