India in 2 mins

PM announces Ram Temple trust

Months after the Supreme Court cleared the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a temple trust for building the temple in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra," said Mr Modi in the Lok Sabha.

He also announced that the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board as directed by the Supreme Court.

Theatre commands for Pakistan and China borders

India will have theatre commands overseeing its borders with China in the North/North-east, Pakistan in the North/West and a peninsular command looking at the country's eastern and western seaboards, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.

While this will take three years, he added that the country's armed forces are poised for the biggest reorganisation ever with the creation of the Air Defence Command.

Four detained in Hindu Mahasabha murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday detained four people in connection with the murder of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjit Bachchan.

The four were detained by the Special Task Force of the Lucknow Police in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli.

Mr Bachchan was shot dead last Sunday by unknown gunmen in Lucknow while he was on a morning walk.

Assam river fire doused

The massive fire that broke out on Burhi Dihing river - a tributary of Brahmaputra - following oil leakage from pipelines in Assam's Dibrugarh district was finally doused on Monday.

It had raised concerns about environmental damage including endangering aquatic life.

Oil India said there was a leakage in an underground crude oil pipeline due to mechanical issues at the Central Tank Farm.

Daily-wage labourer gets Rs 2.59 lakh income-tax notice

Mr Sanadhara Gand, a daily-wage labourer in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, was shocked when he received a notice from the Income Tax Department for a Rs1.47 crore bank transaction. It wanted the resident of Purjaribharandi village to pay a tax of Rs2.59 lakh.

Mr Gand alleged that his employer was behind the transaction as he had taken his signature on a blank paper.

Tamil Nadu scraps public exams for class 5 and 8 students

Buckling under pressure from educationists and child-rights activists, the Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday scrapped board exams for students of classes five and eight across the state.

Critics maintained that forcing children as young as 10 to sit through a board exam would not just exert unnecessary pressure on them but also lead to a large number of school dropouts.

Mumbai police make honking drivers wait longer at lights

Motorists in hectic Mumbai are set for a more peaceful time at traffic lights, thanks to a sound solution from the city's police force.

The Punishing Signal is a traffic light system that resets the red light if sound levels break an 85 decibel limit.

Frustrated drivers who honk and raise the sound level trigger a timer on the red light which resets it to 90 seconds.

Indian advertising agency FCB Interface teamed up with the city's police force to come up with the solution that has muffled the sound of car horns across the city.

Madhya Pradesh is India's No. 1 crocodile sanctuary

Six months after being declared India's tiger state, Madhya Pradesh has now secured the tag of being the country's No. 1 gharial (fish-eating crocodile) state too.

According to a Wildlife Trust of India survey, Madhya Pradesh houses 1,255 gharials, followed by Bihar, which has 255.

Woman has 19 toes, 12 fingers

A woman who lives in Kadapada village of Ganjam district in Odisha was born with 12 fingers and 19 toes.

Kumari Naik, 75, is now being featured on social media as is set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The previous record-holder was Devendra Suthar of Gujarat who has 14 fingers and as many toes.

Branded a witch in her village, the 65-year-old woman barely leaves her house in Ganjam because strangers have abused her for her abnormality, reported the local media.

Kumari suffers from a rare disorder called polydactylism. What's worse is that she was also born dumb.