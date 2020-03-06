India in 2 mins

Internet restored in Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir restored access to the Internet and social media on Wednesday, nearly seven months after the government imposed limits when it revoked the semi-autonomous status of the region.

Access, however, will be limited to slow, second generation 2G speed for mobile and fixed line subscribers across the region, home to nearly 14 million people, a government order said.

Apex court lifts ban on cryptocurrency trading

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the Central bank's two-year-old ban on cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Many experts said this is a "historic" verdict as it would help Indians innovate and participate in the blockchain revolution.

Modi shocks with social media exit announcement

India's most popular social media presence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created a flutter on Sunday when he announced he was giving up his social media accounts.

It set off shock waves across the country. But, some 24 hours later, he clarified that he was handing over the mic to women to share inspiring stories for International Women's Day.

J&K seeking world heritage status for Mughal Gardens

The Jammu and Kashmir government is making efforts to put the famous Mughal Gardens in Srinagar on the map of UNESCO world heritage sites.

This will act as a major push to preserve and promote the heritage treasure of the Valley, officials said.

Expelled BJP leader convicted

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the death of the father of a woman whom Sengar raped in June 2017.

Sengar, who was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh assembly last month, was jailed for life in December last year for raping the woman when she was a minor.