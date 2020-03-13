India in 2 mins

Political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

In a move that could possibly throw Madhya Pradesh state politics into utter turmoil, Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress party on Tuesday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, as it set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government.

At least 22 Congress MLAs resigned, reducing the ruling Congress in the state to a minority.

Modi unlikely to visit Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Dhaka on March 17 for the birth centenary celebrations of "Bangabandhu" Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in view of the increasing concern in Bangladesh over the coronavirus outbreak. He earlier cancelled his visit to Brussels to attend the annual India-European Union Summit today.

Bats, crows found dead in bird-flu-hit areas

Three days after the presence of bird flu was confirmed in two areas of Kerala's Kozhikode district, local villagers on Tuesday found a good number of bats and crows lying dead there.

The bird flu was found at two poultry farms in and around Kozhikode Municipal Corporation limits on Saturday.

Man who pointed gun at police sent to judicial custody

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday sent Shahrukh Khan, who brandished a gun at a police head constable during the recent violence in Delhi's north-east area, to 14-day judicial custody.

He was presented at the Karkardooma court at the end of his three-day remand period amidst high security.

The police have not been able to establish his association with any gang.

Intelligence Bureau official's killer to be revealed soon

Investigative agencies have received a video of the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (during the recent Delhi riots) from the people of the locality and soon the name of his killer will be revealed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Mr Shah said that the government put up advertisements in newspapers asking people to share the videos and photos to identify the rioters.

"We have received a number of videos from the public and all those videos are being analysed with the data of the north-east Delhi residents with the help of their voter cards and driving licences through software," he said.

Five killed after bus falls into gorge

At least five people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Chehli in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The bus, which was en route from Dehradun to Chamba, rolled down the cliff in Chehli, said the police.

184-year-old Puducherry lighthouse to be restored

The Central Public Works Department will this month take up the work of restoring a 184-year-old lighthouse in Puducherry which is set to become a tourist attraction in the coastal town.

The public will be able to access its dome, from which they can get a panoramic view of Puducherry when the project, costing Rs 3.32 crore, is completed by March.

Uttarakhand gets summer capital

Uttarakhand celebrated two decades of statehood by giving its hill people a new summer capital: Gairsain.

The state, carved out of Uttar Pradesh, will now have two capitals, retaining Dehradun as the winter capital.

Lion charges through Gujarat village

A video on social media showing a lion running berserk through Madhavpur village in Gujarat has left many people scared.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: "Imagine someone charging at you at 80 kmph... Even Usain Bolt can't escape from a charging lion."

It shows the lion running straight across the village and people running away in fear.

London woman wants to be Bihar CM

A London-educated woman from Darbhanga took the occasion of International Women's Day to announce herself as a chief ministerial candidate in Bihar with the promise to develop the state to European standards by 2030.

On Monday, Ms Pushpam Priya Choudhary also took out full-page advertisements in the state's leading newspapers to announce the arrival of her party Plurals and her candidature for this year's assembly elections, leaving many people confounded - including her father, former Janata Dal (United) leader Vinod Choudhary.