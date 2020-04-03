India in 2 mins

Massive search for people who attended Tablighi event

The Central government has launched a massive search to track down those who attended an event organised by the Muslim missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat from March 13-15 after dozens of people tested positive for coronavirus and at least seven reportedly died.

Authorities in New Delhi on Tuesday sealed off the headquarters of the group at Markaz Nizamuddin where around 2,000 people were found to be staying.

The Delhi government also asked the police to file a criminal case against the group for flouting guidelines and not maintaining physical distancing.

Disney ditches fanfare for streaming debut

Walt Disney will start its streaming service in India today, after a coronavirus lockdown upended its previous plans in one of the world's biggest emerging markets for online video.

The United States entertainment giant planned to kick off Disney+ in India at the start of the wildly popular Indian Premier League cricket season on March 29.

That big-bang event was also put off for two weeks.

Mallya reiterates offer to return bank dues

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday reiterated his offer to return the more than Rs9,000 crore he allegedly owes to 13 Indian banks and sought the Central government's help in view of the nationwide lockdown.

"India is under a lockdown, and we respect it. But the functioning of my companies has stopped due to lockdown.

All production has shut down, but we are still not sending back our employees and thus paying for it. So, the government should help us," said Mallya, who is staying in the United Kingdom after fleeing India.

Farmer commits suicide fearing infection

A farmer in a village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who was suffering from fever and cold, committed suicide on Tuesday to save his entire village from being infected with the coronavirus.

According to the police, Mahendra Singh, 36, had assumed that he was suffering from Covid-19 without undergoing any medical test. His is the fourth such suicide in the state.

Complaints filed against Xi

More than 40 people, including lawyers and social activists, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district have filed complaints against China's President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus situation in the state.

They blame the Chinese leader for allowing the coronavirus to spread, endangering the lives of millions.

A senior police official said the police force would seek legal opinion before proceeding further. "The issue has international ramifications and we cannot move ahead on the basis of such complaints," he said.

Nearly 8,000 Goan sailors stranded overseas

One of the biggest issues concerning Goa amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis is that nearly 8,000 Goan sailors are stranded on different ships across the world, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

He said that he had already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the issue and modalities about how to tackle the issue are being worked out.

Kerala announces home delivery of liquor

The Kerala government has issued guidelines that will allow the home delivery of three litres of liquor every week to those showing withdrawal symptoms.

This directive came even after the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association announced that doctors will wear black badges to protest the move.

Railways to convert 20,000 coaches into isolation wards

The Indian Railways will modify 20,000 coaches into quarantine centres to accommodate over 320,000 coronavirus patients across the country.

It will design the coaches in consultation with the Armed Forces Medical Services, medical department of various Zonal Railways and the Ministry of Health.

Tourism ministry launches 'Stranded in India' portal

To help the numerous foreign tourists stranded in India due to the suspension of international flights, the Ministry of Tourism has come up with a portal to disseminate information about essential services.

The portal titled strandedinindia.com has comprehensive information about the Covid-19 situation in India, helpline numbers and travel advisory updates.