India in 2 mins

Woman gang-raped in Rajasthan quarantine shelter

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in a school in Rajasthan where she had been quarantined for a night by the police amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The incident occurred on April 23 when the woman, a daily-wage earner, sought shelter at a police station, having lost her way after walking for several days from Sawai Madhopur to her native village.

The local police housed her for the night in a school building, where she was allegedly raped by three men.

"Three local men have been arrested and sent to jail," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Parth Sharma of Sawai Madhopur district.

Renal failure led to death of Delhi zoo's white tigress

Delhi zoo's famous white tigress Kalpana died last week due to renal failure and not Covid-19, officials have confirmed.

"Kalpana, the 13-year-old tigress, died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age," the Environment Ministry said.

It said there were no symptoms or external conditions to suspect that her death was due to Covid-19.

Telangana woman and newborn die after treatment delay

A woman and her newborn baby have died in Hyderabad, allegedly after she was made to run around hospitals on the suspicion of being infected with Covid-19.

The 20-year-old woman from Gadwal district in Telangana died on Monday, the day after her one-day-old baby boy succumbed to respiratory problems.

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the state Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a report on the incidents.

TV anchor Arnab grilled by police for over 12 hours

Republic Media Network editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was interrogated by the Mumbai Police for more than 12 hours on Monday for allegedly defaming Congress party president Sonia Gandhi.

He had claimed that Mrs Gandhi orchestrated the lynching of three Mumbai residents in Palghar, Maharashtra, on April 16 and the attack on him and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai last week.

The police arrested two men in connection with the attack on the TV anchor. They were later released on bail by a Mumbai court.

12 Hazur Sahib returnees test positive

At least 12 people in Punjab tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a 1,750km trip to the popular Sikh shrine Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra. Seven of them belong to Tarn Taran district while three are from a family in Kapurthala district.

Officials said nearly 3,500 pilgrims from Punjab are still stranded at the shrine in Nanded due to the nationwide lockdown.

Kerala villagers to get gold for staying at home

The Thazhekkode Grama Panchayat in Kerala's Malappuram district has decided to reward families who do not step out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

The first prize is half a sovereign of gold, second prize a refrigerator and third prize a washing machine. There are 50 complimentary prizes too.

"All the prizes will be given out when the lockdown ends," said Mr A.K. Nasar, president of the grama panchayat.

"There are around 10,000 families in our panchayat. We want people to remain safe and stay indoors."

Man walks 1,500km and then dies in quarantine

Mr Insaaf Ali, a labourer in Mumbai's Vasai, reached his village in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district on Monday after walking almost 1,500km.

He was immediately placed in a quarantine centre in Matkhanwa under Malhipur police station in the district. But five hours later he died - reportedly of dehydration and exhaustion.

The health department is conducting tests to ascertain if the death was due to the coronavirus.

90-year-old man beats Covid-19 in Jaipur

A man who was infected by the coronavirus, was discharged from the SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday after two weeks' treatment.

Mr Bhavani Shankar Sharma, 90, was presented with flowers by doctors on his discharge.

Rajasthan's Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said: "Sharma was admitted to IDH (Infectious Disease Hospital) on April 14 after a Covid-positive report.

He has coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease and was suffering from pneumonia.

"His condition started improving from April 20. Thereafter, he was tested twice and his report came out negative."

Income tax office dismisses calls for coronavirus tax on super rich

The income tax department has dismissed a paper that recommended taxing the super rich as part of government efforts to stave off the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 50 officers from the Indian Revenue Service, which plays a role in the collection of direct taxes, recommended raising the highest tax rate to 40 per cent for people earning above Rs10 million (about $187,000) in a year and a wealth tax for those with a net worth of Rs50 million or more.

35 policemen transferred in Palghar mob-lynching case

Twelve days after a mob-lynching incident in which two ascetics and their driver were killed, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 35 policemen.

Earlier, the government had suspended two policemen in connection with the incident and handed over the investigation to the state criminal investigation department.

All the policemen were serving at the Kasa Police Station in Palghar district where the brutal incident occurred on April 16.

The police have arrested about 110 people from the surrounding villages, including many with political affiliations.

New Delhi loses rights to host 2021 world boxing championships

Amateur boxing body Aiba has stripped New Delhi of the 2021 men's World Championships and handed the event to Belgrade instead.

Aiba said it terminated the contract, signed in 2017, after India failed to meet host city payment obligations.

India will have to pay a cancellation penalty of S$700,000.