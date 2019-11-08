India in 2 minutes

Man kills 10 with cyanide-laced 'prasadam'

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a serial killer, who allegedly murdered 10 people in the last two years by giving them cyanide-laced "prasadam" (religious offering).

Vellanki Simhadri alias Shiva resorted to the killings in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts between February last year and October this year after suffering losses in a real estate business.

Police investigations revealed that the man, hailing from Eluru town, claimed he had supernatural powers and collected money and gold from people, before giving them cyanide-laced "prasadam".

Pakistan asked to remove anti-India elements

Two days ahead of the highly-anticipated inauguration of the cross-border Kartarpur Corridor, India on Wednesday voiced concerns over the presence of three Sikh separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in an official promotional video of the corridor released by Pakistan and has raised the matter with Islamabad.

The video shows posters by Sikhs for Justice group featuring photographs of Pro-Khalistan leader Bhindranwale and his military adviser Shabeg Singh, who were killed during Operation Blue Star in 1984. Sikhs for Justice is a banned outfit.

The video was released on Monday, ahead of the Nov 9 inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab with the Kartarpur shrine in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent his final days.

Boeing says India will be fastest-growing aviation market

India will be the world's fastest-growing aviation market over the next two decades, according to Boeing, which expects the South Asian nation will need 2,380 aircraft in that period at a value of US$330 billion.

The United States manufacturer's forecast is slightly higher than the one it made in December last year, when it said India would require 2,300 new aircraft worth US$320 billion over 20 years.

Buffalo Bheem fetches Rs 14 crore at Pushkar Fair

A Murrah buffalo, weighing around 1,300kg, has fetched Rs14 crore ($2.7 million) at the Pushkar cattle fair in Rajasthan's Ajmer city.

The buffalo, named Bheem and showcased among 5,000 animals, is owned by Jodhpur-based Jawaharlal Jangeed. His son Arvind said the buffalo regular diet is 1kg ghee, 1/2kg butter, 25 litres of milk, 1kg cashew nuts and almond which amounts to a monthly expense of Rs1.5 lakh.

Minister brings Jallianwala Bagh soil to national museum

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday brought soil from Jallianwala Bagh in an urn to Delhi to mark the centenary of the 1919 British colonial era massacre.

The central Tourism Ministry said the soil will be kept at the National Museum and serve to inspire youths and people about the sacrifices made by India's freedom fighters.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival on April 13, 1919, when the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration, leaving over 400 people, including 41 children, dead.

Fresh row over Amaravati missing from map

With Amaravati missing from India's latest map released last week, a fresh row broke out in Andhra Pradesh over the future of the state capital.

The map, released by the Central government in the wake of the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, shows all states with their capitals except Andhra Pradesh.

As it comes amid the continuing uncertainty over the future of Amaravati, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a fresh attack on the YSR Congress Party government.

TDP leaders cited this as proof of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government dumping Amaravati as the state capital and deciding to relocate the capital city to some other location.

Goa village 'suspends' tourist photography tax

Days after amateur shutterbugs thought they have lost their opportunity to capture the scenic beauty of Goa, the panchayat in North Goa's Parra has scrapped a controversial tax levied on tourists.

Parra is best known for its scenic road lined with coconut trees, which has serveed as a backdrop in several Bollywood films, including the Shahrukh Khan-starrer Dear Zindagi.

The decision to levy the tax, ranging from Rs100 to Rs500, had triggered a controversy in Goa, after an outraged local resident published a photo of the panchayat's signage announcing the tax and uploaded a video of tourists being levied the fee on social media.