India in 2 minutes

Supreme Court refers Sabarimala temple entry issue to larger bench

The Supreme Court yesterday referred to a seven-judge bench the review petitions against its earlier decision allowing the entry of women below 50 into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The majority judgement by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra said that the issue raises serious questions about faith and practices of a religious denomination or sect and hence requires consideration by a seven-judge bench.

It said the issue of entry of women into a mosque or a Parsi place of worship could also be taken up by the larger bench.

Naga couple who posed with assault rifles arrested

Nagaland Police on Wednesday arrested the couple who posed with automatic assault rifles at their wedding reception in the state's commercial capital Dimapur.

They were later released on bail.

Two National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification militants and the bodyguards of its "home minister" Bohoto Kiba were also arrested for giving their assault rifles to the couple.

Photographs and a video of Kiba's son and his bride brandishing M4 and AK 56 rifles at their wedding reception went viral last weekend.

Uttar Pradesh policemen ride 'imaginary horses'

It seemed straight out of Harry Potter's quidditch game where students ride on magical brooms in the air. But a 16-second video of Uttar Pradesh policemen galloping like horses with baton between their legs has left netizens highly amused.

The state police later clarified that the bizarre clip was part of a drill held in Ferozabad district on Nov 8, a day before the Ayodhya verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court.

Inspector Ram Ikshah said: "The drill was related to crowd management. Since we did not have horses, we symbolically conducted the exercise where the cops presumed they were on a horseback."

Tharoor takes to stand-up comedy

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is all set for a new role in life.

The former diplomat, who has been a successful author and whose rich English vocabulary often has people scurrying for the dictionary, is now in the mood to give stand-up comedy a shot.

He makes his debut with "One Mic Stand", a comedy show streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, today.

Bulbul losses could go up to Rs50,000 crore

Losses caused by cyclone Bulbul in West Bengal could climb to Rs50,000 crore, with 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land damaged by the calamity on Saturday night, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday after making an aerial survey of the affected areas of North 24 Parganas district.

Twelve people died in West Bengal and Odisha states after the cyclone, packing winds of up to 120kmh, barrelled into the coasts of India and Bangladesh late on Saturday.

Delhi schools shut for two days

With air pollution in the national capital again touching "emergency" levels, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered schools in the national capital to remain shut till today.

The state's Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: "In view of the deteriorating air quality due to stubble burning in north India, Delhi government has decided to close schools on Thursday and Friday."

The Delhi air quality index rose to emergency levels again on Wednesday with an overall count of 476, and not much relief is expected till the weekend.

1,000 migratory birds found dead near Sambhar lake

At least 1,000 migratory birds, spanning 15 species, have been found dead around the Sambhar lake in Jaipur district of Rajasthan over the past fortnight, forest officials said.

India's largest inland salt lake is a key wintering area for thousands of birds.

Jaipur district veterinary doctor Ashok Kumar said the deaths may have been caused by water contamination but clarity will come only when the investigation reports come in.

Jho Low reportedly sighted in Ahmedabad

Fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has been sighted in Ahmedabad, according to Asia Times. It reported that local police monitored Low's movements while he was there on a three-day visit but did not arrest him.

Interpol had issued a Red Notice on Low as he is wanted by the Singapore and Malaysia authorities over his involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

IIT-Madras grapples with suicide crisis

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, one of India's most haloed institutions of higher learning, is grappling with a serious suicide crisis.

Five cases have been reported over the past year alone, the latest on Nov 9 when Fathima Lathif, a first-year master's student of humanities and development studies (integrated), was found hanging in her hostel room.

The premier engineering institute has often been called out for its toxic environment for students, especially those belonging to minority religious groups and lower castes.